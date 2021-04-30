 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillies golf wins, Mustangs 2nd at Red Oak
0 comments

Fillies golf wins, Mustangs 2nd at Red Oak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Carter Ruzek looks over his first tee shot of the season Tuesday, April 6, at Clarinda. Ruzek shot a 40 to finish second.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies golf team beat Atlantic by a single stroke to win a Hawkeye 10 quad at Red Oak Thursday, April 29, while the Mustangs also traveled to Red Oak and finished second in a triangular.

The Fillies finished with a 204 to beat the Trojans by one. Lewis Central was third with a 240 and Red Oak shot a 256 to complete the field.

The Mustangs ended with a 209, trailing Atlantic’s 157 and beating Red Oak’s 223.

The Fillies had two athletes break 50, led by Morgan McGargill’s 48. Brooke Bauer added a 49.

Halle Wheatley’s 51 and Bailey Maher’s 56 contributed to Shenandoah’s team score.

Mya Hammons added a 57 and Jocelyn Kirk at 58 for the Fillies.

In the boys match, Carter Ruzek and Jade Spangler shot matching 45s to lead the Mustangs.

David Rendon added a 56 and Nick Opal a 63 to make up the team score. Isaiah Jordan added a 65 for the Mustangs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics