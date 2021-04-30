Fillies golf wins, Mustangs 2nd at Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies golf team beat Atlantic by a single stroke to win a Hawkeye 10 quad at Red Oak Thursday, April 29, while the Mustangs also traveled to Red Oak and finished second in a triangular.

The Fillies finished with a 204 to beat the Trojans by one. Lewis Central was third with a 240 and Red Oak shot a 256 to complete the field.

The Mustangs ended with a 209, trailing Atlantic’s 157 and beating Red Oak’s 223.

The Fillies had two athletes break 50, led by Morgan McGargill’s 48. Brooke Bauer added a 49.

Halle Wheatley’s 51 and Bailey Maher’s 56 contributed to Shenandoah’s team score.

Mya Hammons added a 57 and Jocelyn Kirk at 58 for the Fillies.

In the boys match, Carter Ruzek and Jade Spangler shot matching 45s to lead the Mustangs.

David Rendon added a 56 and Nick Opal a 63 to make up the team score. Isaiah Jordan added a 65 for the Mustangs.