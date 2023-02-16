The Shenandoah girls bowling team had a terrific day Monday, Feb. 13, at the Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling Tournament, held at Locomotion Lanes in Sanborn, and hosted by Hartley-Melvin Sanborn.

The Fillies finished with a school record pin count of 2,436 for 15 baker games to qualify for the girls team state bowling tournament for the first time in five years. Additionally, Jaylan Gray, Hannah Stearns and Taylor Davis finished second, third and fourth during the individual portion of the tournament to earn qualifying spots in the individual state tournament.

The team state tournament is Monday, Feb. 20, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, while the individual state tournament is the next day at Waterloo’s Maple Lanes.

The Fillies’ team score was 465 pins better than runner-up OABCIG. The Fillies started out strong with a 204 opening baker game. They would only eclipse 200 one more time, a 214 in game 11. They stayed above 150 in 10 of their 15 games, which was more than enough to punch their state tournament ticket.

Gray opened the individual tournament with a 189, while Stearns’ 214 in game two gave her enough to advance as well.

Sophia Hagen of North Iowa took top honors with a 546 score over three games. Gray rolled a 529, Stearns a 521 and Davis a 514.

Gray followed her 189 with a 181 second game and 159 third game. Stearns started with a 175 and finished with a 132. Davis rolled a 179, a 170 and a 165.

Shenandoah’s Emma Herr just missed a second straight trip to the individual tournament, rolling a 499 series, which was led by her 170 in game two. Peyton Athen added a 470 with a 174 opening game and Courtney Hodge finished with a 455, including a 169 opener.