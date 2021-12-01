Fillies hold off state-ranked Eagles

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Reese Spiegel made two free throws to extend Shenandoah’s lead to four with 19 seconds left, and that was enough for the Fillies to hold off Class 2A No. 14 Underwood’s successful three-point shot with four seconds left for a 45-44 win Monday, Nov. 29, at Shenandoah High School.
Fillies freshman Lynnae Green was named the evening’s Standout Athlete, leading the team with 10 points and eight rebounds and she said it was a fun game to be a part of.
“It was really fun,” Green said. “It’s fun to work down low with all of our posts. We work well together.”
Green’s last points of the game came on a basket and free throw with 6:03 remaining that gave the Fillies a 36-33 lead. Underwood scored the next four points, but then senior post Keelee Razee was fouled inside by Alizabeth Jacobsen, fouling the 6 foot-3 inch sophomore post, who finished with nine points and six rebounds, out of the game with 4:39 to go.
Razee made both free throws and then Caroline Rogers banked in a 3-pointer with four minutes left to make the score 41-37 Shenandoah. After an Eagle free throw, Ava Wolf scored inside to put the Fillies up 43-38 with 2:49 to go. Spiegel’s free throws down the stretch was all the more Shenandoah could score as they held on despite a couple turnovers and the Eagles getting to the free throw line twice in the final minute.
“It wasn’t perfect,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said about the win. “We made some mistakes, but we played hard and toughed it out.”
Weinrich said winning a game like that against a strong Underwood team should be beneficial for his group going forward.
“They are a ranked team coming in here,” Weinrich said. “I know they are a class below us, but I look back over my 15 years here and 2A has been about as good as 3A. They were a shot or two from the state tournament last year and have a lot of good players. Fortunately we had one more point than them.”
The Fillies started strong with Allie Eveland scoring the game’s first four points and then Spiegel added a 3-pointer for a 7-0 lead. After an Underwood free throw, Razee scored inside and Shenandoah had its biggest lead of the game at 9-1.
Underwood came back to take a brief lead in the second quarter and entered halftime with the score tied at 21. The Eagles scored the first six of the second half, but it was Green scoring three points from the free throw line that slowed the Eagles down. Green added a bucket later in the third quarter to give Shenandoah the lead back.
Green works inside with Wolf, Eveland and Razee, all seniors, and said learning from them has been huge for her game.
“We work hard in practice, all four of us,” Green said. “It’s great to have leaders, older kids to look up to and work with.”
Wolf scored just four points after not scoring in the opener and Weinrich said having the depth inside with Wolf – who averaged a double-double last year – off to a slow start offensively has been huge.
“We’re blessed with some depth (inside),” Weinrich said. “We have four people who can play in any combination. They battled hard. We rebounded a lot better in the second half.”
Eveland scored eight points and secured four rebounds for the Fillies. Razee added six points and five rebounds while Wolf ended with four points and five rebounds.
Outside, Spiegel and Rogers scored five points each. Brooklen Black added three points, five rebounds and three assists. Kassidy Stephens also scored three points for the Fillies. Macey Finlay had a single point. Jenna Burdorf didn’t score, but grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots.
The Fillies improved to 1-1 while Underwood fell to 0-1. Aliyah Humphrey led the Eagles with 12 points and nine steals.
Shenandoah opens Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday in Harlan.