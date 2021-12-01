Fillies hold off state-ranked Eagles

“It wasn’t perfect,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said about the win. “We made some mistakes, but we played hard and toughed it out.”

Weinrich said winning a game like that against a strong Underwood team should be beneficial for his group going forward.

“They are a ranked team coming in here,” Weinrich said. “I know they are a class below us, but I look back over my 15 years here and 2A has been about as good as 3A. They were a shot or two from the state tournament last year and have a lot of good players. Fortunately we had one more point than them.”

The Fillies started strong with Allie Eveland scoring the game’s first four points and then Spiegel added a 3-pointer for a 7-0 lead. After an Underwood free throw, Razee scored inside and Shenandoah had its biggest lead of the game at 9-1.

Underwood came back to take a brief lead in the second quarter and entered halftime with the score tied at 21. The Eagles scored the first six of the second half, but it was Green scoring three points from the free throw line that slowed the Eagles down. Green added a bucket later in the third quarter to give Shenandoah the lead back.

Green works inside with Wolf, Eveland and Razee, all seniors, and said learning from them has been huge for her game.