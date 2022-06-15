Fillies, Mustangs split with Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies earned a 9-6 home win over Red Oak, but the baseball team fell 16-4 to the Tigers in Hawkeye 10 Conference games played Tuesday, June 14 in Shenandoah.

The Fillies scored five runs in the second inning to take a 6-2 lead and they extended the lead to 9-2 with single runs in each of the next three innings. The insurance runs allowed them to withstand a four-run sixth inning from the Tigers, who remained winless on the season.

Brooklen Black, Jenna Burdorf and Lynnae Green all had two hits for the Fillies with Black and Green scoring twice and driving in two runs each. Macey Finlay and Lexi Schebaum also scored twice, with Finlay stealing three bases as Shenandoah improved to 7-9 overall and 4-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Kassidy Stephens added a hit and a run scored and Sara Morales had a double and an RBI.

Burdorf earned the win in the circle, striking out three Tigers over six innings. She gave up nine hits and six runs, one earned. Peyton Athen pitched a perfect seventh.

In the baseball game, the Tigers scored in every inning but one in a game that was called after six innings because of the run-rule.

Red Oak seized control of the game almost immediately with a six-run first inning. Four different Tigers had at least three RBIs as Red Oak pounded out 19 hits against two Shenandoah pitchers.

Logan Dickerson started the game on the mound for Shenandoah and gave up 12 runs, 10 earned, in four innings. He struck out three, as did Dalton Athen, who gave up four earned runs in two innings.

Hunter Dukes homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Mustangs. Athen also had a pair of hits. Camden Lorimor had a hit, a run scored and an RBI as the Mustangs fell to 2-12 overall and 0-11 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Shenandoah softball travels to Sidney Wednesday while both teams are back home Thursday to take on Clarinda.