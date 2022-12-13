Fillies, Mustangs swept at Clarinda

CLARINDA — The Clarinda girls bowling team set a new school record for the second time in three matches this season, while the Clarinda boys earned a big early season win over Shenandoah Monday, Dec. 12, at Clarinda’s Frontier Lanes.

The Cardinals won the girls match 2,709 pins to 2,417, while the Cardinal boys scored 2,851 to beat Shenandoah’s 2,709.

For the Clarinda girls, their score was 10 pins better than their previous school record, which was set just two weeks earlier and Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said her girls have been impressive so far this season.

“Someone is stepping up every night,” Woods said. “If someone is down, someone else jumps in. They are bowling really well right now and I’m happy with what they have been doing.”

Ally Johnson led the Cardinals with a 226 first game and a 233 second game for a 459 two-game series, missing her own series school record from last year by a single pin.

“I have been struggling our last two meets and in league,” Johnson said, “but I found a spot that was working and tried to stick with it and it worked most of the day.”

Woods said it’s no surprise to her that her senior leader had a big day.

“She had struggled a bit, but that’s bowling,” Woods said. “You’re going to have your nights. It’s all about confidence. Throw some strikes and more keep coming.”

Johnson had the final frame of the night in the final baker game for the Cardinals and needed to avoid an open frame to break the record. She converted a spare with the second ball, and then finished with a strike to sew up the record setting day.

“It’s exciting because it’s only our third meet of the season,” Johnson said. “If we’re breaking the school record twice in three meets, then what is the rest of the season going to look like? Hopefully, we just keep improving.”

While the Cardinals had a huge number, Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease was more than pleased with his girls rolling a 2,417.

“That’s the highest we have been in a long time,” Pease said. “I like our girls and will take those numbers every day. We’re growing. We’re still young and if we can make our game turn into two games and get some consistency, we can get a lot better really quick, but we’re fine. I’m super happy with them.”

Peyton Athen broke the 200 mark with a 205 in her opening game and scored a 382 series to lead Shenandoah.

Hannah Stearns was next with a 350 series, followed by a 324 from Courtney Hodge, Taylor Davis’ 315 and a 274 from Emma Herr. Jaylan Gray completed Shenandoah’s lineup with a 265.

“The nice part about our leaders is that they are also our big scorers and our producers, showing the younger girls that you can do this,” Pease said. “They are a cohesive group and that goes a long way and brings the team aspect into play. Give Clarinda credit. They are state runners-up for a reason, especially in their home alley, they are really good. We were in the area with them after the first game, but our concern is with ourselves and I’m pretty proud of a 2,400.”

Shenandoah bowled a 772 baker series, with a 173 third game being the best of the series.

Maddie Smith joined Johnson with a game above 200 for the Cardinal girls. Smith followed up a 179 with a 206 second game to roll a 385 series. Kemper Beckel was next for the Cardinals with a 345, followed by Dakota Wise’s 326 and Andi Woods’ 321. Ryplee Sunderman added a 308.

It’s the same six athletes who took home state runner-up honors last season for the Cardinals and Coach Woods said her team is focusing on the little things and making sure they are getting those down early.

“It’s about picking up spares and we’re preaching that all the time,” Coach Woods said. “I actually pulled some kids (Monday) for not picking up spares. That’s the difference between a 120 game and a 170 game and it’s those little things that get you to the state title and winning that match. We’re preaching that early.”

The Cardinals bowled an 873 baker series, including a 211 in game two.

The Cardinal boys may not have had their best night on the lanes, but it was good enough to beat rival Shenandoah and that worked well for junior Tyson Bramble.

“It’s a very big win,” Bramble said, “especially after the meets we have had when we didn’t do very well. It’s nice to come back and bowl pretty well against one of our rivals.”

Bramble rolled a 256 second game to finish with a 429 series, which was even with Owen Johnson, who put together a 248 second game for the same series score.

“That’s how bowling is,” Woods said, “it’s a team thing and when someone throws a strike, it seems like everyone else just follows.”

Levi Wise and Grant Barr were also above 200 in the second game for the Cardinals, which gave the team a 130-pin cushion over the Mustang going into the baker series. Wise rolled a 386 series and Barr a 371. Colton Owens followed with a 355 and Ronnie Weidman a 348.

“It’s a big win,” Woods said. “Neither team bowled that well, so to not bowl that well and still pick up the win. It’s some revenge too after last year and gives us confidence going forward.”

Shenandoah opened the baker series with a 211 and a 189, cutting Clarinda’s 130-pin advantage down to 82. The teams were about even in each of the final three frames, giving Clarinda the win and handing the Mustangs an early loss.

“The boys battled,” Pease said. “We fought some back luck, but Clarinda did too. We’re fine. Clarinda is a good team and we knew this would be a challenge. This can be a tough place to bowl. It’s disappointing to lose, but we just have to take care of ourselves and we’ll be fine.”

Alex Razee put up a 242 second game for the Mustangs to take overall high series with a 436. Seth Zwickel was also above 200 in game two and finished with a 379 series. Gunner Steiner was next for Shenandoah with a 358 series, followed by Dalton Athen’s 335, Dylan Gray’s 332 and Jonah Chandler’s 300.

Red Oak is next for both teams, with Shenandoah traveling there Tuesday and Clarinda doing the same Friday.