Fillies, Mustangs swept by Kuemper

Shenandoah baseball was even with Kuemper after six innings in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday, June 21, in Carroll, but the Knights, playing as the road team, scored seven times in the seventh inning to earn the 10-4 win.

Kuemper won the nightcap 12-2 while the Shenandoah softball teams lost 16-3 and 12-3 to the Knights in games that were played in Shenandoah.

The Mustangs worked their way out of an early 3-0 hole with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth before giving up the big inning.

Hunter Dukes, Cain Lorimor, Owen McCunn, Camden Lorimor and Jade Spangler all had a hit in the game, with four different Mustangs scoring a run and four different Mustangs driving in a run. Only Braden Knight had a run scored and an RBI.

The Mustangs committed eight errors in the game, hurting the four Shenandoah pitchers.

Camden Lorimor and Spangler threw two innings each with Spangler giving up just one earned run with two strikeouts. Lorimor was charged with five runs, three earned, with one strikeout. Logan Dickerson struck out two in 1 1/3 innings while Dukes retired two Knights, both by strikeout.