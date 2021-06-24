Fillies, Mustangs swept by Kuemper

Shenandoah baseball was even with Kuemper after six innings in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday, June 21, in Carroll, but the Knights, playing as the road team, scored seven times in the seventh inning to earn the 10-4 win.
Kuemper won the nightcap 12-2 while the Shenandoah softball teams lost 16-3 and 12-3 to the Knights in games that were played in Shenandoah.
The Mustangs worked their way out of an early 3-0 hole with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth before giving up the big inning.
Hunter Dukes, Cain Lorimor, Owen McCunn, Camden Lorimor and Jade Spangler all had a hit in the game, with four different Mustangs scoring a run and four different Mustangs driving in a run. Only Braden Knight had a run scored and an RBI.
The Mustangs committed eight errors in the game, hurting the four Shenandoah pitchers.
Camden Lorimor and Spangler threw two innings each with Spangler giving up just one earned run with two strikeouts. Lorimor was charged with five runs, three earned, with one strikeout. Logan Dickerson struck out two in 1 1/3 innings while Dukes retired two Knights, both by strikeout.
Kuemper scored eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings of the second game, which was called in the sixth inning because of the run-rule.
Austin Tigges had four hits, including a triple and a double, and five RBIs for the Knights.
The Mustangs had seven hits with Cain Lorimor ending with two, including a double.
Knight and Carter Ruzek also doubled with Ruzek driving in a run. Dukes tripled for his only hit and, along with Cain Lorimor, scored a run each.
The Mustangs again used four pitchers with Camden Lorimor lasting 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs with one strikeout.
Knight and Cole Scamman combined to give up seven runs, six earned, in 1 2/3 innings, while Couper Gile faced just one batter.
Shenandoah finished the day 5-13 overall and 2-12 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Knights improved to 12-4 overall and 10-3 in the conference.
The Fillies lost their first game against the Knights 12-3 with a six-run fourth inning giving Kuemper control of the game.
The Knights pounded out 14 hits against Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf over five innings. Lynnae Green came on and gave up just one unearned run over the final two frames.
Macee Blank doubled and scored on Lynnae Green’s single in the first inning for Shenandoah. Blank singled and scored on Green’s double in the fourth inning. Shenandoah’s other run came in the fifth. Macey Finlay walked and eventually scored on Blank’s sacrifice fly.
Blank and Green combined for four of the six Shenandoah hits.
Kuemper’s Kennadee Loew hit a grand slam in the first inning of game two, one of 16 Knight hits in a game that was called after six innings.
Kuemper scored five runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth, finishing with five hits in both innings.
Green and Rodewald were the two Shenandoah pitchers with Green going the first two innings and Rodewald the final 3 2/3.
Green drove in all three runs for the Shenandoah offense. Her fielder’s choice groundball plated Rodewald in the third and then Green’s single scored Burdorf and Blank, who had both singled, in the fifth.
Sara Morales and Rodewald had the other Shenandoah hits.
Shenandoah ended play 4-17 on the season and 2-10 in the conference. Kuemper improved to 14-9 on the season and 8-4 in conference play.