Fillies nearly take a win at Lewis Central

Jenna Burdorf went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah, striking out two while giving up six hits, four walks and five runs, three earned.

The Fillies didn’t have a hit and had just one base runner in the second game while the Titan bats went off for 12 runs and 10 hits against Rodewald and Peyton Athen.

Lewis Central scored five runs in the first, added one in the second and then scored six in the third to end the game with two outs.

Black drew a two-out walk in the second inning for Shenandoah’s only base runner of the game. Lewis Central pitcher Brooklyn Damgaard struck out two in three hitless innings.

Shenandoah concluded the regular season at 5-26 overall and 2-18 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Lewis Central improved to 17-14 overall and 10-9 in the conference.

Stats from the two baseball games will be added here when available as both games were called after five innings because of the run-rule.

Shenandoah ended the day at 6-19 overall and 2-17 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Lewis Central improved to 19-7 on the season and 14-3 in the conference.