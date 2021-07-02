Fillies nearly take a win at Lewis Central

The Shenandoah Fillies let a late lead get away in the opening game of a doubleheader sweep for Lewis Central, while the Mustangs lost a pair of 10-0 games to the Hawkeye 10 Conference leaders Thursday, July 1, at Lewis Central High School.
Shenandoah softball lost the opening game 5-3 before losing the nightcap 12-0 in 3 innings.
The Fillies led 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning in the opener, but a single and a two-base error gave the Titans runners at second and third. A walk loaded the bases with one out before a passed ball tied the game. An Avery Heller single gave Lewis Central the lead and then a sacrifice fly added the final Titan run to the total.
A double play allowed Lewis Central pitcher Emerson Coziahr to face just three batters in the seventh, preserving the win.
The Fillies had 10 hits in the game, with Sidda Rodewald leading the way with four singles. She was stranded on base all four times, though. Her second inning single drove in two runs.
Brooklen Black singled three times, but also didn’t score. Sara Morales added two hits.
Rodewald’s single in the second brought in Morales and Macey Finlay to give the Fillies a 2-1 lead.
Macee Blank opened the third frame with a single and her courtesy runner, Emma Olson, eventually scored.
Jenna Burdorf went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah, striking out two while giving up six hits, four walks and five runs, three earned.
The Fillies didn’t have a hit and had just one base runner in the second game while the Titan bats went off for 12 runs and 10 hits against Rodewald and Peyton Athen.
Lewis Central scored five runs in the first, added one in the second and then scored six in the third to end the game with two outs.
Black drew a two-out walk in the second inning for Shenandoah’s only base runner of the game. Lewis Central pitcher Brooklyn Damgaard struck out two in three hitless innings.
Shenandoah concluded the regular season at 5-26 overall and 2-18 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Lewis Central improved to 17-14 overall and 10-9 in the conference.
Stats from the two baseball games will be added here when available as both games were called after five innings because of the run-rule.
Shenandoah ended the day at 6-19 overall and 2-17 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Lewis Central improved to 19-7 on the season and 14-3 in the conference.