Fillies open conference play with win at state-ranked Cyclones

The Shenandoah Fillies earned their second win over a ranked team in four days, while the Mustangs dropped to 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference openers at Harlan Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Fillies earned a 54-38 win at a Harlan team who had just entered the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 3A state rankings earlier in the day.

Macey Finlay led the Fillies with 15 points, four steals and three assists while Ava Wolf scored 13 and pulled down 15 rebounds.

The Fillies scored just five points in the first quarter, but had a strong second period to lead 25-19 at halftime. The lead was just four after the third quarter, but Shenandoah outscored Harlan 20-8 in the final quarter to secure the conference win and improve to 3-1 on the season.

Reese Spiegel finished with six points and five assists for the Fillies while Keelee Razee also scored six points and added four rebounds. Brooklen Black scored four points and finished with three rebounds. Lynnae Green and Kassidy Stephens finished with three points each with Green adding six boards.

Allie Eveland and Jenna Burdorf both had two points to add to Shenandoah’s effort.