Fillies open season with win over Denison

The Fillies couldn’t have started much better forcing a Denison timeout after scoring the match’s first six points. Freshman Peyton Athen was at the service line for the run and served her second of five aces on the match to make it 7-0 after the timeout.

The run ended there and Denison would close to within three on a couple different occasions later in the set, but a 4-0 run was capped by a Lynnae Green kill to extend the lead to 19-12. The Fillies coasted from there to a 25-15 first set.

Comstock said it was a great start for her young team, which saw four freshmen and three sophomores in her 10-athlete rotation.

“We played well for not having a tournament prior to this Hawkeye 10 match,” Comstock said. “There is room for improvement in many areas, but serving was our strong suit (Thursday). We served tough, aggressive and smart, which is something I talked about at the beginning of the season that we wanted to do this year.”

The Fillies ended the match 86-91 at the service line, good for 95%, with 12 aces. Athen’s team leading five was followed by Finlay with four and Ashlynn Hodges with two.