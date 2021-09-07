Fillies open season with win over Denison

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies opened their volleyball season with an impressive 3-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference win over Denison Thursday, Sept. 2.
Game scores were 25-15, 21-25, 25-21 and 25-18.
Shenandoah sophomore Macey Finlay was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete and said the opening match was played for former teammate Grace Johnson, the Shenandoah senior who passed away from injuries she sustained in a car accident last month.
“(Thursday’s match) was pretty fun,” Finlay said. “We worked well as a team and we have been working hard in practice. We got the win for Grace, which was all we wanted to do.”
The Fillies wore blue warm-up shirts, and a loud student section that was several rows deep was decked out mostly in blue as well, all in memory of Grace.
Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said they talked about playing for something bigger than yourself before the game, whether that was for Grace or someone else.
“(Grace) was a friend of theirs and a former teammate of theirs,” Comstock said. “She played the last three years and while she didn’t go out this year, she’s still very much a part of this team in a way. Before we took the court, I told them to find someone to play for, not just yourself or your team. Whether that’s Grace, or a grandparent or another friend, play for them and play for something that’s bigger than you.”
The Fillies couldn’t have started much better forcing a Denison timeout after scoring the match’s first six points. Freshman Peyton Athen was at the service line for the run and served her second of five aces on the match to make it 7-0 after the timeout.
The run ended there and Denison would close to within three on a couple different occasions later in the set, but a 4-0 run was capped by a Lynnae Green kill to extend the lead to 19-12. The Fillies coasted from there to a 25-15 first set.
Comstock said it was a great start for her young team, which saw four freshmen and three sophomores in her 10-athlete rotation.
“We played well for not having a tournament prior to this Hawkeye 10 match,” Comstock said. “There is room for improvement in many areas, but serving was our strong suit (Thursday). We served tough, aggressive and smart, which is something I talked about at the beginning of the season that we wanted to do this year.”
The Fillies ended the match 86-91 at the service line, good for 95%, with 12 aces. Athen’s team leading five was followed by Finlay with four and Ashlynn Hodges with two.
Shenandoah started out strong in the second set, but a 6-0 run gave Denison an early lead at 9-6. Shenandoah battled back and led 14-13 on a Genivive Jones kill. The Monarchs rallied from there, however, going on an 8-2 run to take the lead and finish the set.
The Fillies showed experience beyond their years to win a tough third set. The Fillies used a couple different runs to push the lead to 18-12, only to see the Monarchs rally back to within 20-19. A long rally followed with Fillie senior Cassidy Morris providing a big kill that sparked a 4-0 run to give the Fillies a 2-1 lead in the match.
A 6-0 run with kills by Green and Jenna Burdorf staked Shenandoah to a 19-12 lead in the fourth set, and they finished the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
While the younger athletes definitely showed well, Comstock said her two seniors – Morris and Brooklen Black - and her one junior in Kate Lantz showed well and were instrumental in the win.
“It’s a team atmosphere here and we had a team win (Thursday),” Comstock said. “It was a mixture of everybody. The freshmen are pushing those upperclassmen and vice versa. The upperclassmen all did a nice job. They have some varsity experience and you bring those freshmen in and there’s a lot of chemistry this year that’s fun to see.”
Finlay was part of a big freshman class last year in all sports and said the younger class coming in adds a lot to this year’s team.
“It’s very different (than last year), but very fun to play with younger kids who have experience and a lot of height,” Finlay said. “We work pretty well together and it’s fun to play with them.”
Athen had a big night, leading the Fillies with 16 assists, 10 digs and five aces. Another freshman in Hodges led the offense with nine kills while classmate Green led the team with five blocks.
“Those freshmen bring a light in the atmosphere,” Comstock said. “They are fresh. They don’t always do everything correctly, but who does. I can accept them making mistakes as long as they are learning from them. That’s what I preached to them before and during the game.”
Hodges’ nine kills led a balanced attack offensively with Green and Lantz adding seven winners each. Morris put five away with Jones finishing with three and Burdorf two. Aliyah Parker split setting duties with Athen and finished with 12 assists.
The defense was also balanced with Athen’s 10 digs followed closely by nine from Finlay and seven each from Black, Hodges and Green. Jones pitched in three. Burdorf added four blocks while Morris, Hodges, Lantz and Jones all had two each.
The Fillies host Harlan Tuesday.