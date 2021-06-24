 Skip to main content
Fillies overpowered by Glenwood
Reese Spiegel, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Reese Spiegel rounds second base after driving in two runs with a double Tuesday, June 22, during a home match with Glenwood.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

SHENANDOAH – The Glenwood softball team put up multiple runs in five of six innings in a 14-3 road win over Shenandoah Tuesday, June 22.

The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

The Fillies had one good inning on offense. Jenna Burdorf walked with two outs in the third. She stole second and scored on Macee Blank’s single. Lynnae Green followed with a single and then Reese Spiegel drove one to the fence in left center for a two-RBI double.

“That’s something we have to build on,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “We have to be able to put numerous innings together and have to be able to stop people from scoring multiple runs, multiple innings in a row.”

A Sara Morales single in the second inning was the only other hit for the Fillies against Glenwood pitcher Mia Valquier.

Glenwood scored 14 runs on 11 hits with Coryl Matheny and Allison Koontz both hitting two-run home runs.

“That’s what happens when you put the ball in play,” Burdorf said. “You force a young team to make plays and sometime we do that and sometimes we don’t. It’s part of the learning curve we’re on. We have to hit our spots a little better and play defense as solid as we can. We move on and keep building from here.”

Jenna Burdorf struck out three over five innings, giving up 12 of the 14 Ram runs, nine earned. Sidda Rodewald gave up the final two runs in the sixth.

The Fillies dropped to 4-18 overall and 2-11 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Glenwood pushed its record to 7-15 overall and 4-11 in the conference.

