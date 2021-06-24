Fillies overpowered by Glenwood

SHENANDOAH – The Glenwood softball team put up multiple runs in five of six innings in a 14-3 road win over Shenandoah Tuesday, June 22.

The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

The Fillies had one good inning on offense. Jenna Burdorf walked with two outs in the third. She stole second and scored on Macee Blank’s single. Lynnae Green followed with a single and then Reese Spiegel drove one to the fence in left center for a two-RBI double.

“That’s something we have to build on,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “We have to be able to put numerous innings together and have to be able to stop people from scoring multiple runs, multiple innings in a row.”

A Sara Morales single in the second inning was the only other hit for the Fillies against Glenwood pitcher Mia Valquier.

Glenwood scored 14 runs on 11 hits with Coryl Matheny and Allison Koontz both hitting two-run home runs.