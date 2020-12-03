Fillies overtake Southwest Valley late for first win

Keelee Razee and Reese Spiegel scored in double figures, lifting Shenandoah girls basketball to a 55-49 win over Southwest Valley Tuesday, Dec. 1 in Shenandoah’s home opener.
Razee scored 10 points in the first half and Speigel took advantage of 17 free throw attempts, making 10, to lead Shenandoah to its first win of the season.
Razee also brought down six rebounds and finished with four steals.
The teams battled throughout much of the night with Shenandoah enjoying a small lead for most of it. The Timberwolves led 40-39 after three quarters, but Shenandoah scored 16 points in the final period, half of that coming from the free throw line.
Ava Wolf added eight points and 11 rebounds while Allie Eveland and Sidda Rodewald both finished with seven points. Eveland managed a team best 12 rebounds. Rodewald added four steals and three assists.
Brooklen Black added four points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Caroline Rogers finished with two points.
Boys Game
The Shenandoah Mustangs nearly overcame a 13-point third quarter deficit, but fell 60-56 to Southwest Valley Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the season opener for the boys basketball team.
The Mustangs cut the Timberwolf lead to three and had the ball in the final seconds, but they turned it over, allowing Southwest Valley to improve to 2-0.
Braden Knight had a big game, scoring 21 points while grabbing nine rebounds and accumulating six steals to lead the Mustangs.
Nolan Mount came off the bench to score 11 points in his first varsity game. He added three rebounds.
Brody Owen and Blake Herold added seven points each for the Mustangs. Herold pulled down eight rebounds while Owen added four to go with three steals.
Zach Foster scored five points and added seven rebounds in his first start.
Cain Lorimor and Evan Holmes scored two points each while David Rendon added one.
Shenandoah is back home Friday to take on Harlan in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener.
