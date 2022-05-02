Fillies pick up win at Atlantic quad

The Shenandoah Fillies golf team beat out three Hawkeye 10 Conference schools, two of them by close margins, to win a conference quad Thursday, April 28, at Atlantic.

The Fillies fired a 206 over nine holes, beating Atlantic by one stroke and Red Oak by five. Lewis Central shot a 255.

Abby Smith of Atlantic was medalist with a 48 with teammate Abby Muller earning runner-up honors with a 49.

Morgan McGargill also put up a 49 to lead Shenandoah. Molli Finn added a 50, Mya Hammons a 53 and Amelia Mattes a 54 to make up Shenandoah’s team score.

Jocelyn Kirk added a 58 and Keelee Razee a 60 for Shenandoah.

The Fillies travel to the Atlantic Tournament Tuesday.