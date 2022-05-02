 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fillies pick up win at Atlantic quad

Mya Hammons, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Mya Hammons tees off on the 18th hole at the Shenandoah Fillies Invitational Thursday, April 14.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies golf team beat out three Hawkeye 10 Conference schools, two of them by close margins, to win a conference quad Thursday, April 28, at Atlantic.

The Fillies fired a 206 over nine holes, beating Atlantic by one stroke and Red Oak by five. Lewis Central shot a 255.

Abby Smith of Atlantic was medalist with a 48 with teammate Abby Muller earning runner-up honors with a 49.

Morgan McGargill also put up a 49 to lead Shenandoah. Molli Finn added a 50, Mya Hammons a 53 and Amelia Mattes a 54 to make up Shenandoah’s team score.

Jocelyn Kirk added a 58 and Keelee Razee a 60 for Shenandoah.

The Fillies travel to the Atlantic Tournament Tuesday.

