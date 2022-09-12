Fillies place third at home tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies won three of their four matches at their home volleyball tournament Saturday, Sept. 10, but their one loss came in the semifinals and they settled for third place.

The Fillies earned 2-0 wins over Fremont-Mills and Bedford in pool play, but then lost 2-1 to Lenox in a semifinal. That matched them up against Fremont-Mills again in the third-place match where the Fillies earned a 2-1 win.

Missouri Valley beat Lenox in the championship match.

The day began for the Fillies with a 21-18, 21-15 win over the Knights.

Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah’s attack with five kills with Kate Lantz and Jenna Burdorf adding three each. Aliyah Parker set up eight assists and Peyton Athen added four.

Lynnae Green and Genevive Jones were strong at the net for the Fillies, with Green supplying five blocks and Jones four. Caroline Rogers and Burdorf added two blocks each. Macey Finlay led Shenandoah with 11 of the 19 digs on the match. Hodges added three, while Parker and Sylvia Hennings ended with two each.

The Fillies then rolled past Bedford, taking control early in a 21-7, 21-13 win.

The Fillies hit .432 for the match, with Lantz leading the attack with seven kills. Jones had six on six swings. Burdorf and Green finished with three kills each and Hodges put away two. Parker ended the match with 12 assists and Athen added three.

Jones had another strong match defensively at the net with three blocks. Finlay led the Fillies with five digs. Hodges added four, while Hennings and Parker both finished with three. Lantz and Green added two digs each.

The Fillies took the opening set from Lenox in the semifinals 21-18, but lost the next two 21-17 and 16-14, falling into the third-place match.

Lantz and Hodges led the offense against the Tigers with eight kills each. Green added four winners and Jones had two. Parker set up 10 assists; Athen finished with eight and Finlay added two.

Finlay again led the back line with eight digs. Athen, Parker and Jones all had six. Hodges finished with four digs; Burdorf had three and Rogers contributed two. Burdorf had three blocks and Jones added two.

The Fillies then dropped the opening set 21-19 to Fremont-Mills in the third-place match, before rebounding for a 21-17 win in the second set and a 15-11 victory in the deciding third set.

Lantz was again the offensive leader with 10 kills. Hodges added eight kills and Jones had six. Three additional Fillies finished with two kills. Parker contributed 17 assists and Athen added 10.

Burdorf led the front row defense with five blocks. Hodges added four, Green had three and Rogers and Jones finished with two each. Finlay again led the back row with 10 digs. Athen added nine, while Hodges had six, Hennings five and Parker four. Green ended with three digs and Lantz and Rogers had two each.

Over the course of the four matches, the Fillies finished at 90% from the service line. Athen led the group with six aces. Parker and Finlay added five aces each, while Burdorf had three and Hennings two.

Shenandoah ended the day with a 7-5 record. The Fillies return home Thursday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match against St. Albert.