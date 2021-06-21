 Skip to main content
Fillies rally late to edge Cowgirls
Fillies rally late to edge Cowgirls

Brooklen Black, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Brooklen Black launches the ball back into the infield from the outfield fence during Shenandoah's win at Clarinda Thursday, June 17.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sara Morales’ RBI double in the sixth inning gave Shenandoah the lead and eventually the win in a 3-2 triumph over the Sidney Cowgirls Wednesday, June 16.

With the game even at 2, Lynnae Green singled and then Reese Spiegel walked against Sidney pitcher Makenna Laumann. After the lead runner was retired on a ground ball to the pitcher, Morales doubled to center to give the Fillies the lead.

Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf walked the first two batters in the seventh, but the Fillies were able to throw a runner out at the plate as the Cowgirls left runners on second and third to end the game.

Shenandoah took the lead in the second inning with two runs on three hits. Morales and Caroline Rogers had RBI singles in the inning.

Laumann gave up the three runs, all earned, while striking out two and scattering six hits and three walks.

Mia Foster singled in a pair of runs in the third inning to account for Sidney’s runs.

Burdorf gave up just three hits, four walks and two earned runs while striking out nine in the complete game win.

Morales and Green had two hits to lead the Fillies, who improved to 2-13 on the season.

Aunika Hayes had a double for the Cowgirls, who dropped to 8-7.

