Fillies rally to edge Fremont-Mills

SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah girls basketball team made five free throws in the game’s final 100 seconds to edge Fremont-Mills 45-43 Thursday, Jan. 5.

It was the 2023 opener for a Fillies team that was without one starter and two more key reserves, but they were able to overcome an early 10-point deficit and hand the Knights their third loss of the season.

Back to back 3-pointers by Chloe Denton late in the third quarter gave Shenandoah its first lead since the game’s opening moments. Denton, Lynnae Green and Caroline Rogers combined to score the first five points of the fourth quarter as well, making for an 11-0 run that put Shenandoah in front 36-29 at the 5:58 mark of the final quarter.

Fremont-Mills cut the lead to two on a triple with 2:56 to go, but the Fillies answered with a Jenna Burdorf basket inside just 15 seconds later. The next five points belonged to Fremont-Mills, however, and the Knights led 41-40 with 1:54 to go.

The first of the five late free throws happened next, with Green making one of two at the line to tie the game with 1:39 to go. Multiple empty possessions brought the game into the final moments until Shenandoah’s Kassidy Stephens was fouled in the backcourt with 33 seconds to go. She made one of two at the line and then after a missed shot by the Knights, Green was fouled and made both free throws with 17 seconds to go to extend the lead to 44-41.

Fremont-Mills made a layup with seven seconds left and then Shenandoah added one more point on a free throw by Rogers with three seconds showing on the clock. The Knights turned the ball over, ending the game.

“They have some good kids,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said on the Knights. “They have some nice athleticism, but they were much smaller than us. For the first time in a long time, we were able to hurt them inside and our strength overpowered their quickness.”

Green was a lot of that strength inside and she led all scorers with 21 points.

“We had a long winter break and worked hard in practice,” Green said. “We came out ready to play and it went well. We work on post moves every day in practice and when I get the ball I try to do something different every time.”

Weinrich said it was nice to see his girls pull out a win like that with several different athletes playing key roles.

“Jenna had a huge move there at the end,” Weinrich said. “They were on a run and Jenna got inside and scored two big points for us. We were a little shorthanded and didn’t sub much, but Taylor Henderson and Kylie Foutch gave us some good minutes. The five that played most of the game worked extremely hard over Christmas break and I’m super proud of their effort. We made plenty of mistakes, but we were able to regroup.”

Henderson and Foutch were the only two Fillies that came in off the bench throughout the game and both played good minutes after not seeing much playing time before Christmas Break.

“They both played good defense and Kylie hit a big (3-pointer) for us,” Weinrich said. “She wasn’t afraid and that was a huge shot. We just chipped away.”

Foutch’s triple came at the 2:59 mark of the third quarter, just before Denton’s two triples, the only three 3-pointers Shenandoah hit all night.

Denton ended with 11 points while Burdorf added six as Shenandoah improved to 4-6 on the season. Foutch’s triple were her only three points of the night. Rogers scored two points and Stephens had one.

Shenandoah is back home Friday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference clash against Glenwood.