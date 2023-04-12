The Shenandoah girls tennis team traveled to Atlantic Monday, April 10, and earned an 8-1 victory over the Trojans.

The win keeps the Pyramid of Power trophy in Shenandoah for a second straight season.

Paige Gleason had the easiest win of the day for the Fillies, beating Rio Johnson by an 8-0 score at the top singles spot. Emma Olson’s win was the closest of the dual for the Fillies as she won 8-5 over Keira Olsen at number two.

"Paige hit the ground running with the quickest match of the night," Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. "Emma's confidence and decision making has been the difference all year. She finds herself in the mix, no matter who her opponent is."

The Fillies also earned singles wins from Brooke Hays at number three, by an 8-4 score over Quincy Sorenson, Auri Trowbridge at number five, in an 8-3 decision over Genevieve McCalla and Gabi Jacobs by an 8-1 count over Josephine Sorenson at number six.

"Brooke struggled with her first serve (Monday)," Daoust said, "but made up for it with powerful groundstrokes that were too much for her opponent. Auri and Gabi made quick work of their opponents."

Atlantic’s only win of the dual came at number four singles as Shenandoah’s Abby Martin dropped an 8-3 decision to Jade Harter.

Shenandoah swept the three doubles matches. Gleason and Olson beat Johnson and Olsen 8-2 at number one doubles. Hays and Trowbridge won 8-3 at number two over Quincy Sorenson and Harter. The number three doubles position was also decided by an 8-3 score, with Martin and Jacobs beating McCalla and Josephine Sorenson.

The Fillies are home Tuesday to battle St. Albert.