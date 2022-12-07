Fillies roll Red Oak as part of DH split

In their final home games prior to Christmas Break, the Shenandoah basketball teams split a doubleheader against Red Oak Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Fillies won 52-23, while the Mustangs lost 76-48.

The Shenandoah girls gradually extended the lead throughout the contest in improving to 2-3 on the season and keeping Red Oak winless. The Fillies led 13-4 after the first quarter, 29-10 at halftime and 43-17 after three periods.

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah’s effort with 13 points and six rebounds. Caroline Rogers and Genevive Jones added eight points each, with Jones securing six rebounds and Rogers finishing with five assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Chloe Denton added seven points and five steals for the Fillies, while Jenna Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens scored six points each. Burdorf finished with four rebounds, while Stephens ended with four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Macey Finlay and Alexis Schebaum scored two points each for Shenandoah, with Finlay adding three assists and three rebounds. Abby Martin added three steals in the win.

Red Oak pulled away in the second half of the boys game. The Tiger lead was just 13-10 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime. Red Oak continued to push the lead in the second half, leading 58-37 after three quarters.

Camden Lorimor led the Mustangs with 11 points, while Seth Zwickel joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Jade Spangler added nine points for the Mustangs. Dalton Athen and Juan Cepeda scored six points each. Gage Herron scored three points, Brody Burdorf had two and Cole Graham one.

The Mustangs fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Shenandoah boys travel to Essex Friday and both teams resume play Monday at Clarinda.