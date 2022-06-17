Fillies score three in fifth to beat Clarinda

SHENANDOAH – All of the game’s five runs were scored in two half innings and Shenandoah softball’s three-run fifth was one better than Clarinda’s two-run sixth Thursday, June 16, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference game played in Shenandoah.

Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf and Clarinda eighth grader Addy Wagoner were locked in a pitcher’s dual all night and Burdorf was a little better, striking out three and giving up six hits, one walk and two earned runs. Burdorf was named the evening’s Standout Athlete and said it was an “amazing” win.

“Especially after the tough loss we had (Wednesday),” Burdorf said. “It’s amazing to come back and beat Clarinda, who we lost to in a close game last Friday.”

Kinsey Gibson opened Shenandoah’s fifth inning with a one-out single and then advanced to second on Brooklen Black’s base hit. A passed ball moved the runners up a base and then Burdorf slapped the ball up the first base line and Gibson came down the line to score. A Lynnae Green sacrifice fly scored Black and then Caroline Rogers singled in Burdorf for a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals came right back with two runs in the sixth inning. Emmy Allbaugh singled with one out and Presley Jobe walked. Burdorf struck out Kaylah Degase and then Lylly Merrill’s infield single loaded the bases. Annika Price stepped up and hit the ball into center field scoring two. Merrill was tagged out, however, trying to advance to third to end the inning.

Jordyn McQueen singled with one out in the seventh for Clarinda, but Sara Morales made a great running catch coming in from third off the bat of Jerzee Knight and doubled McQueen off of first to end the game.

“We made enough plays on defense,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said, “especially that play at the end, and we found a way to string a couple hits and some balls in play. We put some pressure on their defense, scored a couple runs and held on. It was a good win.”

The Cardinals have been in several close games of late, including their second against Shenandoah in less than a week and Clarinda head coach Seth Allbaugh said that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

“It was a one-run game, just like the first game,” Allbaugh said. “The only difference was we were on the opposite end this time. We played well. I can’t be disappointed in our effort. We just came up on the losing end.”

Wagoner struck out six over six innings. She gave up five hits, two walks and three earned. Jenna Burdorf didn’t have the strikeouts that Wagoner did, but gave up one less run.

“My dad (Coach Burdorf) and I had a talk a couple weeks ago,” Jenna Burdorf said, “and it was all about confidence, throwing the ball down the middle and trusting my defense. That’s what I have been doing and we have been successful doing so.”

Coach Burdorf has been happy with both of his pitchers and his defense of late.

“Jenna and Peyton (Athen) are both pitching fantastic right now,” Coach Burdorf said. “They are letting the other team put the ball in play. They aren’t striking out a ton, and if we don’t walk anyone, we have to play defense. That’s something we talk about and some of it is mental in what can we go get. It’s a learning experience.”

Rogers led Shenandoah with two hits, while Allbaugh and Merrill had two hits each for the Cardinals.

Shenandoah improved to 8-10 overall and 5-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Clarinda fell to 9-12 on the season and 4-7 in conference play.

The Cardinals host Glenwood Friday, while the Fillies host their annual tournament Saturday.