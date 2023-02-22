WATERLOO — The Shenandoah girls bowling team had a strong start and a strong finish to their initial 15 baker games, but drew the eventual champions in the quarterfinals and their stay at the Class 1A Team State Bowling Tournament ended there Monday, Feb. 20, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

The tournament started with each of the eight teams in the field bowling 15 baker games and the Fillies obliterated their school record for the format — which started just last year — with a pin count of 2,626.

That gave Shenandoah the number six seed in the bracketed tournament and the Fillies lost 3-0 to Maquoketa in the quarterfinals.

The Fillies opened the quarterfinal match with a 187-129 loss, the lowest scoring game of the day for the Fillies. They responded with a 195, but that was 12 pins short of the Cardinals. Maquoketa then won game three of what was essentially a best three out of five match 195-163 to eliminate Shenandoah from the tournament.

“The kids did outstanding,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said. “The nerves were apparent in the first game, but they fought back and bowled well in games two and three. They just didn’t catch a break and that’s the way it is sometimes. I’m super proud of these girls.”

The Fillies got out of the gates very well to start the day with a 202 second game after opening with a 174. A 220 fifth game had them in the second position when all the teams switched lanes after five games.

They fell to seventh in the standings over the next five games, although they were only 60 pins out of fourth. In the last five games, the Fillies had two games right at 200, including their final game.

“We only had five games under 150,” Pease said, “and our average (for the season) was only 151 or 152. We kept our chins up most of the day, rode momentum and bowled well. Everybody contributed at one time or another and that was the most fun part of this.”

The state tournament appearance was the first for the Fillies as a team in five years and Pease is hopeful more are coming for this group.

“(The girls) have had a bad rap of getting second fiddle to the boys,” Pease said, “and now they have a little taste of this. We have five of six coming back. We’ll miss Emma Herr, she means a lot, but the other five are here and want to get back and take the next step. That’s part of building a program and hopefully we can get back here and make some noise.”

Herr is the only varsity senior for the Fillies. Natalie VanScoy also exits the program.