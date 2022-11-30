Fillies show off defensively to earn first win

SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah girls basketball team held Southwest Valley without a point for a stretch of more than 12 minutes in the second half in pulling away for a 56-20 home win over the Timberwolves Tuesday, Nov. 29.

It was the home opener for the Fillies and they were able to clamp down defensively to earn their first win in three tries this season.

The second basket of the second half was a 3-pointer by Southwest Valley’s Mackenzie Fast that cut Shenandoah’s lead to 34-17 at the 6:26 mark of the third quarter. Southwest Valley didn’t score again until Ryanne Mullen connected from outside at the 1:42 mark of the fourth quarter. In that span, the Fillies scored 20 points.

“We wanted to take away (Maggie Haer),” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “She played a huge role for them last year and we did a great job of taking her out. Our help defense was really good. We have rebounded well all year, and we maybe didn’t do as well on that (Tuesday), but we got enough of them. Anytime you hold a team to 20 points, you’re going to win a lot of games.”

Haer was held to just four points in the season opening game for Southwest Valley.

Offensively, 10 of the 12 Fillies that played found the scoring column, led by a 10-point night from Genevive Jones.

“It was a lot of fun and nice to get that first win out of the way,” Jones said. “It’s fun to post up in there, especially against girls not as tall as me. It was really enjoyable and we’ll move on to the next one.”

Jones added six rebounds in the win.

Macey Finlay finished with nine points and a team-high nine rebounds. Kassidy Stephens produced eight points and six rebounds. Caroline Rogers added six points, four rebounds and three assists and Lynnae Green and Navaeh Haffner both finished with five points, with Haffner adding six rebounds.

Jenna Burdorf and Chloe Denton scored four points each for the Fillies. Taylor Henderson scored three points and Abby Martin finished with two. Weinrich said his team did some good things on the offensive side of the ball.

“When we can get good looks, we’re super successful,” Weinrich said. “We have to clean up the turnovers, take care of the ball and stop forcing shots. Other teams are going to try to force us into doing things, but we have to continue to play our game. We can be more patient on offense.”

Weinrich added the balanced offensive showing from Tuesday can be an important part of his team’s success going forward.

“We have six or seven kids that can shoot from the outside and four or five kids that can play inside,” Weinrich said. “We’re developing that continuity. We have a lot of kids who played last year, but not necessarily at the same time, so it’s developing that trust and playing together.”

The Fillies improved to 1-2 on the season and are back home Friday for the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener against Harlan.