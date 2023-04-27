The Shenandoah girls tennis team earned a 7-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference home win over Glenwood Tuesday, April 25.

Brooke Hays, Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs were all 2-0 on the day to lead the Fillies to the win.

Hays and Jacobs teamed up at No. 2 doubles for one of Shenandoah’s two 8-0 wins on the day, beating Cora Pestel and Kaitlyn Mullinax.

“Brooke and Gabi used athleticsm and overheads to over run their opponents,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “They have been building some confidence.”

Paige Gleason was the other 8-0 winner on the day, beating Josselyn Wallis at No. 1 singles.

“Paige ripped out of the gate by snagging games quickly and attacking the inconsistent backhand of Wallis,” Daoust said.

Glenwood’s number two player, Aubrey Mullinax, earned both wins for the Rams. She beat Emma Olson 8-6 at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Wallis for a 9-7 win over Gleason and Olson at the top doubles spot. The Glenwood duo had to hold on late after enjoying a four-game lead early in the match.

Shenandoah won each of the other four singles matches. Jacobs had the toughest time, beating Kate Hughes 8-5 at No. 5. Trowbridge pulled away for an 8-4 win over Kaitlyn Mullinax at No. 4. Hays was an 8-2 winner over Pestel at No. 3 and Cadence Gough rolled to an 8-1 win over Addie Newberry at No. 6.

“Brooke was in a battle early, but found that making more consistent and convincing shots would play to her favor,” Daoust said. “Auri adjusted her style to hit backspin shots right at the body of the Mullinax freshman. Her strategy would pay off and earn her the victory. Gabi faced an opponent that was much like a mirror. They had great battles after diving drop shots and edge placement. Cadence stepped into the varsity lineup and picked up where she usually does.”

Trowbridge was paired up with Adrian Gutschenritter at No. 3 doubles and they earned an 8-2 victory over Hughes and Newberry.

The Fillies are off until Saturday when they host a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular against Creston and Lewis Central.