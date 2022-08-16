Fillies showing lots of growth as they prepare for volleyball season

The Shenandoah volleyball team returns a majority of the athletes who were part of last season’s regular rotation. The Fillies are hopeful that means a move up the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings and an improvement on last season’s 13 match wins.

The Fillies have both setters back from last season. Their top four hitters and four of the five athletes who finished last season with triple digit digs are also back.

In all, head coach Toni Comstock has eight athletes returning who played a lot on last year’s team, seven of those are juniors or sophomores. She adds there are another four athletes, a junior and three sophomores, who are going to be pushing for playing time as well.

That much depth should create some healthy competition for this year’s team, and Comstock’s goals reflect that for this group.

The Fillies open the season with their first of six home dates Tuesday, Aug. 30, against last season’s Hawkeye 10 Conference champion in Glenwood. A trip to Creston for another conference match and the Clarinda Tournament wrap up the team’s opening week.

The Fillies are also at home for conference matches Sept. 15, against St. Albert; Oct. 6, against Lewis Central and Oct. 11, against Clarinda. The Fillies host their annual tournament Sept. 10 and host a non-conference triangular Oct. 13.

They’ll host a preseason scrimmage at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.