Fillies shut out by Riverside
Fillies shut out by Riverside

Brooklen Black, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Brooklen Black scoops up a ball in right field during Shenandoah's win Thursday, June 3, over Red Oak. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

For the second straight night the Shenandoah Fillies couldn’t find an offensive rhythm, losing 7-0 to Riverside Wednesday, June 9.

Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf worked out of trouble a couple times to keep the game scoreless until the fifth. She limited the damage to one run in the fifth, but the Bulldogs went off for three runs in each of the last two innings.

Shenandoah had a base-runner in six of the seven innings, but never more than one in an inning. Macey Finlay led the offense with two hits. Burdorf had a hit and a walk. Sidda Rodewald had the other Shenandoah hit as the Fillies fell to 1-9 on the season.

Burdorf struck out seven Bulldogs in 6 1/3 innings, but all seven runs were earned as she walked six. Peyton Athen came on to record the final two outs, both by strikeout.

Kenna Ford went the distance in the circle, striking out three, for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-8 on the season.

