Fillies softball rallies, scores five in eighth to take down Cardinals

Black and Jenna Burdorf had three hits each to lead the Fillies. Black scored four runs while Burdorf drove in a pair of runs. Shenandoah’s bottom two hitters in the order, Macey Finlay and Caroline Rogers, finished with two hits each and combined for nine RBIs. Green added two hits and two runs scored. Rodewald ended with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Reese Spiegel scored three runs.

It looked early like it was going to be Clarinda’s day. Hailee Knight opened the first inning with a triple and then scored on Emmy Allbaugh’s single. Jobe reached on an error and then Makayla Fichter doubled in a run. Kaylah Degase followed with a sacrifice fly. After a strikeout, Lylly Merrill hit a two-run home run to give Clarinda a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinals added two runs in the second on Fichter’s two-run double. Clarinda scored four more runs in the third on three hits.

Allbaugh led the Cardinal bats with four hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Ryplee Sunderman added three hits, including a double. Merrill, Hailee Knight, Jobe and Fichter all had two hits with Merrill driving in three runs. Hailee Knight and Jobe scored two runs each and Fichter drove in two runs.