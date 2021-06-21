Fillies softball rallies, scores five in eighth to take down Cardinals

CLARINDA – The Shenandoah Fillies rallied from an early five-run deficit to force extra innings and then scored five runs in the eighth to earn a 16-11 win over Clarinda Thursday, June 17.
Lynnae Green reached on an error that allowed Sidda Rodewald to score the tying run from third base with two outs in the seventh to bring the Fillies back from a 5-0 deficit after one inning and an 11-6 deficit after three.
Clarinda then had Hailee Knight at third base with two outs in the home seventh, but Presley Jobe popped out to send the game to an extra inning
After a strikeout, six straight Fillies reached in the top of the eighth inning. Brooklen Black singled for her third hit of the game. Sara Morales walked, which prompted Clarinda head coach Seth Allbaugh to bring Jerzee Knight into pitch, his third pitcher of the contest.
Macey Finlay greeted her with an RBI single to give the Fillies the lead. A Clarinda error allowed another run to score, Sidda Rodewald singled and then Jenna Burdorf ripped a triple into the right center gap to extend the lead to 16-11.
“The girls stuck with it,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “I have said it a number of times, but these girls play with their chins up. They want to be around each other. Being on this team is so important and this is an experience they won’t forget. They said we’re going to do this together and that’s what happened.”
Black and Jenna Burdorf had three hits each to lead the Fillies. Black scored four runs while Burdorf drove in a pair of runs. Shenandoah’s bottom two hitters in the order, Macey Finlay and Caroline Rogers, finished with two hits each and combined for nine RBIs. Green added two hits and two runs scored. Rodewald ended with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Reese Spiegel scored three runs.
It looked early like it was going to be Clarinda’s day. Hailee Knight opened the first inning with a triple and then scored on Emmy Allbaugh’s single. Jobe reached on an error and then Makayla Fichter doubled in a run. Kaylah Degase followed with a sacrifice fly. After a strikeout, Lylly Merrill hit a two-run home run to give Clarinda a 5-0 lead.
The Cardinals added two runs in the second on Fichter’s two-run double. Clarinda scored four more runs in the third on three hits.
Allbaugh led the Cardinal bats with four hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Ryplee Sunderman added three hits, including a double. Merrill, Hailee Knight, Jobe and Fichter all had two hits with Merrill driving in three runs. Hailee Knight and Jobe scored two runs each and Fichter drove in two runs.
Merrill started in the circle for the Cardinals and gave up nine hits and eight runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings. Andi Woods came on in relief and nearly held the Shenandoah bats back just enough. She had the only two strikeouts on the night for Cardinal pitching, but gave up three hits, three walks and five runs, two earned, in three innings. Woods was charged with two runs in the eighth to take the loss. Jerzee Knight recorded the final two outs of the eighth, giving up three runs, two earned.
The Cardinal defense committed nine errors, and Allbaugh said it’s pretty simple that you can’t win games playing defense like that.
After struggling early, Jenna Burdorf came back strong in the circle for the Fillies with five straight scoreless innings to end the game. She ended up striking out three, and giving up 11 runs, eight earned.
The win was just the third of the year for the Fillies, second in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, but Burdorf said his team has continued to play hard.
“They are cheering each other on and being excited,” Burdorf said. “They keep their heads up. The ball dropped for them for three innings and then we shut them out. It would have easy to say after they fell behind 5-0 that it’s hot out, let’s go home early, but that’s not what they have done all season. They have battled through everything and have done everything they have been asked to do. They continue to work hard and that makes me proud.”
The Fillies improved to 3-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference with the win while the Cardinals fell to 7-13 overall and 4-8 in conference play.