The Shenandoah softball team shook off a run-rule loss in game one to win the second game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday, June 19, at Kuemper.

The Fillies won the nightcap 4-2 after losing the opener 12-2. The Shenandoah baseball team scored just one run in their two games, losing 11-1 and 9-0 to the Knights.

A three-run fifth inning gave the Fillies a 4-0 lead in the nightcap and they held on through a two-run sixth frame to secure the win.

Jenna Burdorf earned the win in the circle for the Fillies, striking out six, and giving up just four hits and two unearned runs.

Lynnae Green and Peyton Athen had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI each to lead the Shenandoah offense with Green also scoring a run. Burdorf contributed a hit and a run scored and Kassidy Stephens a hit, a stolen base and an RBI.

The first softball game was called in the bottom of the fifth because of the run rule. The Fillies led 2-1 going into the home third before Kuemper put up seven runs. The Knights added a run in the fourth and then three in the fifth to end the game early.

Burdorf had two of the four Shenandoah hits. She also stole a base and scored a run. Navaeh Haffner had a hit, a stolen base and two RBIs, while Caroline Rogers had a hit, two stolen bases and a run scored.

Athen took the loss in the circle for Shenandoah. She struck out three over 4 2/3 innings, but gave up 10 hits, five walks and 12 runs, 11 earned.

The Fillies ended the day with a 6-14 record, 5-10 in the conference.

Shenandoah baseball’s only run of the day came in the very first inning. The Knights answered with four runs in the home first, then added four in the third and three in the fifth to activate the run rule.

The Mustangs had just three hits with Camden Lorimor securing one and scoring the Shenandoah run. Jade Spangler and Dalton Athen had the other hits with Cole Graham driving in the run.

Lorimor struck out three in four innings on the mound. He gave up just three hits, but walked six and hit five Knights, giving up 11 runs, seven earned. Levi Green came on in relief and faced just one batter, who got a hit to end the game.

The second game saw Kuemper score in four different innings, including four times in the fifth.

The Mustangs had just two hits, from Graham and Logan Twyman.

Seth Zwickel started on the mound for the Mustangs and was charged with five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits and four walks. Green and Joe O’Rourke combined to pitch the final 2 1/3 innings. O’Rourke faced the minimum in one inning of work. Green was charged with four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out a batter.

The losses dropped Shenandoah baseball to 6-12 on the season and 3-12 in the conference.

Both Shenandoah teams are at home Tuesday to take on Glenwood.