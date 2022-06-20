Fillies split games at Shenandoah Softball Classic

The Shenandoah Fillies were on both ends of a shutout in their two games at the Shenandoah Softball Classic Saturday, June 18.

The tournament was shortened to two games for each of the four teams in the field because of heat. The Fillies beat Stanton 10-0 in their first game, but then lost 7-0 to Missouri Valley.

Jenna Burdorf pitched five scoreless innings against the Viqueens, striking out five and giving up just three hits and two walks.

The Fillies scored six times in the second inning to take control of the game.

Brooklen Black had four hits, including a double, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Shenandoah offense. Caroline Rogers and Sara Morales added two hits and two RBIs each. Lynnae Green also drove in two and scored a run. Reese Spiegel and Macey Finlay scored two runs each. Kinsey Gibson had a hit, a run scored and an RBI and Kassidy Stephens produced a hit and an RBI for the Fillies.

The Shenandoah bats managed just two hits against Missouri Valley pitcher Audrie Kohl, who struck out 13. Black and Burdorf had the hits and Black took a walk against Kohl as well.

The Shenandoah defense had six errors behind pitcher Peyton Athen, who struck out nine in six innings. She gave up eight hits, four walks and seven runs, five earned.

Missouri Valley won its other game, 12-0 against Fremont-Mills, to win the tournament title.

Shenandoah ended the day 9-11 ahead of a road trip to Kuemper for a doubleheader Monday.