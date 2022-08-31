Fillies start season with sweep of last year's H-10 champs

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies made a statement in the Hawkeye 10 Conference in their season-opening volleyball match Tuesday, Aug. 30, defeating the defending conference champions from Glenwood 3-0.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-16 and 25-21.

Glenwood lost six of the seven athletes that made up their main rotation of last year’s team that won 36 matches and ran the table in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, and their one returner, Charley Hernandez, left the match about midway through the first set with a leg injury.

Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock admits this isn’t the powerful Glenwood team that they had seen in years past, but they are still Glenwood and it’s a huge win for her team.

“It’s a big stepping stone,” Comstock said. “We have high hopes for the season and taking down Glenwood feels good and is motivation for us. (Glenwood) beat some teams at the Harlan Tournament (Saturday) and that says we can compete with those big schools.”

The first set was extremely tight until the end, with the Fillies using a 4-0 run to lead 21-17. A Kate Lantz kill made it 20-17, the first time either team had led by more than two during the set. A block by Lantz and an Aliyah Parker ace helped Shenandoah score eight of the set’s final 10 points.

Lantz is the only senior on this year’s team and was a force in the front row with a team-high nine kills and three blocks.

“This was a lot of fun,” Lantz said. “There was a lot of energy and enthusiasm and we just went out and had fun and that carried us through.”

The Rams led early in the second set at 5-2 and 6-3 and eventually extended the lead to 10-6, drawing a timeout from Comstock. The teams split the first two points out of the timeout, but then Shenandoah scored eight straight, including consecutive aces from Ashlynn Hodges, which led to a Glenwood timeout. The Rams scored the first point out of the timeout, but then the Fillies ran off another five in a row with a Macey Finlay ace extending the lead to 20-12. Shenandoah ended with 18 of the set’s final 23 points.

“In game two we dug ourselves a hole and came out of it, so going into game three, the only thing I asked them to change was to try not to dig yourself another hole,” Comstock said, “and we dug ourselves another hole, but we showed we can dig ourselves out. We’re pushing through. In years past we stayed with the negative, but now we’re focusing on thinking about the mistake, learning from it, growing and washing it away.”

The hole was an even bigger one for the Fillies in the third set as the Rams scored five of the first six points and grew the lead to 10-4, but Shenandoah scored the next 11 out of a Glenwood timeout. The Rams clawed back within one at 18-17, but Shenandoah pulled away from there.

“That felt really good,” Comstock said after the match. “We are small but mighty. The girls have put in the effort and the time and it’s showing. We’re playing well as a team.”

While this was the season opening match for the Fillies, it was already the ninth match of Glenwood’s season. Lantz hopes this is a good building block going forward.

“This should help us in the future that we were able to do this,” Lantz said. “We need to keep up the enthusiasm and keep working in practice.”

Hodges was second behind Lantz with six kills on the evening. Lynnae Green added four while Jenna Burdorf, Genevive Jones and Caroline Rogers all finished with two. Parker supplied 10 assists while Athen added nine. Finlay added three.

Rogers led the front row defense with four blocks. Lantz, Burdorf and Green all added three, while Jones ended with two. Hodges and Sylvia Hennings led the back row with nine digs each. Parker finished with six digs, Athen had five and Finlay finished with four.

The Fillies were also a sparkling 97% from the service line with seven aces. Hodges and Athen served two each.

“It was an all-around win,” Comstock said. “It wasn’t just one person who ran the show. We only missed two serves over three games. We did a really nice job and that includes the crowd. We had a huge student section and when they are up screaming and cheering it brings motivation to the girls. It was fun to watch.”

The Fillies quickly turn around for a conference match at Creston Thursday before traveling to the Clarinda Tournament Saturday. Comstock said going forward they can’t overlook anyone, especially Creston, who hasn’t won in five tries after a conference loss at Kuemper Tuesday.

“(Creston) beat us last year,” Comstock said. “We have to be just as prepared for Creston as we were for Glenwood.”

The Fillies aren’t home again until their home tournament Saturday, Sept. 10.