Fillies sunk by Kuemper offense

The Shenandoah softball team couldn’t slow down Kuemper’s offense Monday, June 20, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader in Carroll with the Knights winning 11-1 and 15-11.

A three-run home by Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon gave the Knights control early in the first game. The Knights scored in each of the first four innings and added two runs in the sixth frame to end the game early because of the run rule.

The Knights ended with 16 hits in 5 1/3 innings against Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf. She struck out two and walked one. Five Shenandoah errors led to three unearned runs.

Sara Morales doubled for her only hit. Macey Finlay added a hit and scored the only Shenandoah run. Kinsey Gibson drove in the only Shenandoah run with a hit.

Shenandoah’s bats came alive late in the second game scoring four runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth inning, but the Knights had three straight innings of scoring at least four runs to earn the win.

The Fillies had 16 hits in the game with each of the top four batters in the order – Brooklen Black, Burdorf, Lynnae Green and Morales – all finishing with three. Green doubled and drove in three runs. Morales added three RBIs. Burdorf scored four runs and drove in one and Black crossed the plate three times.

Kassidy Stephens added a double and three RBIs for the Fillies and Peyton Athen had a pair of hits.

Jordan Schwabe homered and drove in seven for the Knights.

Athen went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah, giving up all 14 hits and 15 runs, nine earned. She struck out four and walked two.

The two losses drop Shenandoah to 9-13 on the season, 5-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.