The Shenandoah Fillies wrapped up the home portion of their season with a doubleheader sweep of Harlan Monday, June 26, beating the Cyclones by scores of 8-1 and 11-4. Shenandoah baseball lost twice to the Cyclones by identical 10-0 scores. It was also their home finale.

The Fillies scored in four of their first five at-bats in the opening game against the Cyclones, who entered play in last place in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Doubles by Lynnae Green and Kylie Foutch sparked the Fillies to a three-run first inning. Navaeh Haffner drove in a pair of runs with a third-inning double. Shenandoah added a run in the fourth on a bases loaded walk and then scored two in the fifth on an Abbey Dumler sacrifice fly and a single by Kassidy Stephens.

Peyton Athen gave up just a single run in the second inning in the complete game win. She struck out nine, working around five hits and two walks.

Haffner and Jenna Burdorf led the Shenandoah bats with three hits each. Haffner drove in three runs and stole a base, while Burdorf scored twice and finished with two stolen bases. Stephens added two hits and an RBI. Green ended the game with two RBIs and two runs scored to go with her double. Foutch scored twice.

The Fillies trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the third inning in the nightcap when they put up a seven-run inning.

The inning started with three straight walks. After a strikeout, Lexi Schebaum drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. An error followed, scoring a run. Stephens singled for the only Shenandoah hit in the inning, scoring another. Three of the next four Fillies reached on errors. The Fillies added a run in the fifth when Foutch doubled and scored on Haffner’s single.

Athen drove in a pair of runs with a first inning single.

Haffner had another two hits in the game and drove in a run. Green, Athen and Caroline Rogers all drove in two runs while Rogers, Green, Burdorf and Foutch all scored twice. Stephens added a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Dumler finished with a run and an RBI.

The Fillies also stole 11 bases in the game, led by Rogers’ four. Burdorf and Sarah Pickens added two each.

Burdorf struck out seven Cyclones in the complete game win. She gave up the four early runs, all unearned. She allowed just two Harlan baserunners over the final four innings.

The two wins pushed Shenandoah’s record to 9-16 on the season and 7-12 in the conference.

On the baseball diamond, Harlan did its work offensively late in the five-inning win in game one. It was just a 2-0 game through three innings before the Cyclones scored three times in the fourth inning and then added five more in the fifth.

The Mustangs finished with five hits, two by Camden Lorimor. Jade Spangler, Cole Graham and Seth Zwickel had the other Shenandoah hits. Graham also stole a base.

Lorimor took the loss on the mound. He struck out four over 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits, five walks and 10 runs, six earned. Seth Zwickel came on to record the final out.

Harlan scored four runs in the second inning of game two and then added a run or two in each of the next four frames, earning the run-rule win in six.

Stephen Leinen threw six no-hit innings for the Cyclones. Lorimor and Dalton Athen walked in the loss and Graham was hit by a pitch for Shenandoah’s only base runners.

Logan Twyman took the loss on the mound, striking out five over four innings. He was charged with eight hits, two walks and eight runs, four earned. Gage Herron gave up the game’s final two runs over two innings, striking out two.

The Mustangs fell to 6-16 on the season and 3-16 in the conference.

Shenandoah softball travels to Essex Tuesday before both Shenandoah teams trip to Southwest Valley Wednesday.