Fillies swept at home by Creston

The Fillies gave Kate Lantz the ball early in the second set and she helped the Fillies take an 8-4 lead. Shenandoah extended the lead to as many as six at 15-9, but saw Creston score the next six leading to a Fillies timeout. An Ashlynn Hodges kill out of the timeout put Shenandoah in front and the Fillies stayed close the next several points, even leading at 20-19 on a kill by Lantz. Creston scored three straight, however, to go up 24-21, and would win from there for a 2-0 advantage.

Lantz again helped the Fillies out to a strong start in set three. She had two more winners in helping the Fillies score five of the set’s first six points. Creston fired back, however, and had the lead by 9-8. Shenandoah’s last lead came at 14-13, but the Panthers scored 11 of the next 12 points to run away with the final set.

Lantz finished with eight kills and Comstock said her offensive game was a strong point on the evening.

“Kate was on fire on the hitting side,” Comstock said. “We needed to feed her the ball. Brooklen (Black) and Macey (Finlay) did an extremely positive job out there. They were working their tails off, flying and diving. They made a few errors, but it’s hard when we’re not putting up a strong block.”