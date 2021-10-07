Fillies swept at home by Creston

SHENANDOAH – On a night that looked like Shenandoah volleyball had a good chance to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season, it was the visitors from Creston that played well Tuesday, Oct. 5, and swept the Fillies 3-0 to earn their second conference win.
Game scores were 25-11, 25-22 and 25-18.
Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock was very disappointed by the way her team played.
“We played hard over the weekend,” Comstock said, “but we made too many mental errors and too many physical errors on the court. We gave them their points and made their middle hitter look like an all-star because we didn’t get a block up.”
The Fillies committed 19 hitting errors against just 16 kills and Comstock said that was way too many.
“We have to eliminate the errors we are giving them,” Comstock said. “We had a lot of hitting errors and a lot of them weren’t close. That shouldn’t happen at the varsity level. We are young, but we should be peaking right now and doing good things, but we’re not right now.”
Creston started on fire, scoring eight consecutive points to start the match. Shenandoah came back with the next six, but Creston pulled away from there. The Panthers scored 10 of the final 11 points in the set.
The Fillies gave Kate Lantz the ball early in the second set and she helped the Fillies take an 8-4 lead. Shenandoah extended the lead to as many as six at 15-9, but saw Creston score the next six leading to a Fillies timeout. An Ashlynn Hodges kill out of the timeout put Shenandoah in front and the Fillies stayed close the next several points, even leading at 20-19 on a kill by Lantz. Creston scored three straight, however, to go up 24-21, and would win from there for a 2-0 advantage.
Lantz again helped the Fillies out to a strong start in set three. She had two more winners in helping the Fillies score five of the set’s first six points. Creston fired back, however, and had the lead by 9-8. Shenandoah’s last lead came at 14-13, but the Panthers scored 11 of the next 12 points to run away with the final set.
Lantz finished with eight kills and Comstock said her offensive game was a strong point on the evening.
“Kate was on fire on the hitting side,” Comstock said. “We needed to feed her the ball. Brooklen (Black) and Macey (Finlay) did an extremely positive job out there. They were working their tails off, flying and diving. They made a few errors, but it’s hard when we’re not putting up a strong block.”
Finlay led the Shenandoah back row with 14 digs while Black added nine. Hodges dug up six balls and Peyton Athen had five. Lynnae Green, Aliyah Parker and Caroline Rogers all had four digs. Green finished with four blocks while Lantz and Jenna Burdorf ended with two each.
Hodges ended up with three kills while Rogers added two. Athen finished with nine assists and Parker had four for the Fillies.
Shenandoah missed just two serves on the night with Green serving three aces.
The loss dropped the Fillies to 11-16 on the season and 1-7 in the conference. Creston improved to 6-12 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
The Fillies are off until Tuesday, Oct. 12, when they play their final two conference matches with Atlantic and Red Oak coming to town for a triangular.