Fillies swept at Kuemper
Fillies swept at Kuemper

Kate Lantz, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Kate Lantz pushes the ball past two Lewis Central defenders Thursday, Sept, 23 during a Shenandoah loss.

 Photo courtesy Austin Heinen/The Daily Nonpareil

The Shenandoah Fillies fell to 1-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with a 3-0 loss at Carroll Kuemper Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Knights earned the sweep 25-12, 25-21 and 25-17 on a night the Fillies committed 23 hitting errors against 20 kills.

Kate Lantz and Ashlynn Hodges had five kills each to lead the Shenandoah offense with Lynnae Green just behind with four. Jenna Burdorf added two winners. Peyton Athen’s eight assists were just ahead of Aliyah Parker’s seven for the team lead.

Athen and Hodges shared the team lead in digs with six each. Brooklen Black added five digs while Macey Finlay finished with four. Parker picked up three digs and Burdorf finished with two.

Shenandoah didn’t have an ace from the service line, but finished the evening with a serving success rate of 92%.

Kuemper improved to 19-6 overall and 6-2 in the conference with the win.

Shenandoah’s overall record dropped to 9-12 with the loss. The Fillies return home Thursday for a conference match against St. Albert.

