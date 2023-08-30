The Shenandoah Fillies opened the volleyball season with a 3-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss at Glenwood Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Each set was a little easier for the host Rams as they earned a 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 victory.

Ashlynn Hodges led the Shenandoah offense in the season opener with seven kills. Lynnae Green added four winners and Caroline Rogers had three. Peyton Athen and Aliyah Parker split setting duties to start the season and Athen ended with eight assists while Parker finished with five.

Hodges also led Shenandoah’s defensive effort on the back line with 18 digs. Parker was next with nine while nobody else had more than three, which came from Green, Athen and Macey Finlay. Rogers led the front row defense with four blocks.

The Fillies served at 84% for the match and had two aces.

The home opener is next for the Fillies as they battle Creston Thursday in another Hawkeye 10 Conference match.