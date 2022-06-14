Fillies take 1-0 thriller from Atlantic as part of doubleheader split

Jenna Burdorf struck out six Atlantic batters and threw a four-hit complete game shutout leading the Shenandoah Fillies to a 1-0 win over the Trojans Monday, June 13, in the first game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball doubleheader.

Atlantic made it a split with an 8-1 win in game two.

The Trojans had at least one base runner in six of the seven innings against Burdorf in the opener, but left eight on base, seven in scoring position.

Atlantic pitcher Zoey Kirchhoff struck out 14 Shenandoah batters in the game, but a two-out rally in the third inning was enough for the Fillies. Burdorf singled with two outs, went to second on an error and then scored on Caroline Rogers’ single.

Burdorf and Lynnae Green had two hits each for Shenandoah with Rogers and Macey Finlay both supplying one.

The second game saw the Trojans push across five runs in the fourth inning to take control of the game.

Peyton Athen pitched all six innings for the Fillies and gave up nine hits, four walks and eight runs, six earned. She struck out one.

Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens had the two hits for Shenandoah and Rogers crossed the plate in the second inning. Rogers reached on an error to open the frame, went around to third on a pair of wild pitches and then scored on an error. The Fillies had three of their four base runners for the game in that second inning.

Atlantic pitcher Riley Wood struck out nine.

Shenandoah finished the day with a 6-9 overall record and reached the halfway mark of the conference season at 3-7.