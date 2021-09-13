Fillies take 2nd at home tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies won a three-set match over Stanton to advance to its home tournament final Saturday, Sept. 11, but lost 2-0 to Missouri Valley in the final to settle for a runner-up finish.

The Fillies finished the day with a 3-1 record to take second in the six-team field. They ended the day 6-6 for the season.

In the win over Stanton, the Fillies fell 21-15 in the opening set, but rebounded with a 21-16 win in set two before a thrilling 22-20 triumph in the third set to advance to the final.

Lynnae Green led a balanced Shenandoah attack in the match with seven kills. Jenna Burdorf and Ashlynn Hodges added six kills each while Kate Lantz finished with five. Peyton Athen ended with 14 assists while Aliyah Parker finished with eight.

Macey Finlay led the Shenandoah defense with 15 digs. Brooklen Black contributed seven while Parker and Hodges had six each. Athen added five.

Finlay added three aces as the team served 91% for the match.

The win moved the Fillies into the final where they lost 25-17 and 25-12 to Missouri Valley.

Green again led the offense, this time with four kills. Hodges added three as Athen directed the offense with nine assists.