Fillies take team title at home golf tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies had four athletes place in the top seven and won their home golf tournament Thursday, April 15.

Shenandoah shot a 383, beating Creston by 11 strokes in the 13-team field.

Glenwood, Denison and St. Albert rounded out the top five.

Clarinda placed seventh with a 479 with Sidney tied for eighth with a 481.

Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a third-place score of 93. She was just one shot behind Creston’s Maria Groumoutis for runner-up honors. Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the tournament with a 77, beating the field by 15 strokes.

Shenandoah’s Halle Wheatley finished fourth with a 95. Teammate Bailey Maher took sixth with a 97 and Brooke Bauer shot a 98 to finish seventh.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling also earned a medal, finishing 11th with a 101.

Mya Hammons and Jocelyn Kirk completed Shenandoah’s lineup with Hammons shooting a 115 and Kirk a 119.