Fillies take team title at home golf tournament
Fillies take team title at home golf tournament

Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Halle Wheatley watches her chip shot from just off the first green during the Shenandoah Fillie Golf Invitational Thursday, April 15. Wheatley finished fourth overall with a 95.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies had four athletes place in the top seven and won their home golf tournament Thursday, April 15.

Shenandoah shot a 383, beating Creston by 11 strokes in the 13-team field.

Glenwood, Denison and St. Albert rounded out the top five.

Clarinda placed seventh with a 479 with Sidney tied for eighth with a 481.

Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a third-place score of 93. She was just one shot behind Creston’s Maria Groumoutis for runner-up honors. Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the tournament with a 77, beating the field by 15 strokes.

Shenandoah’s Halle Wheatley finished fourth with a 95. Teammate Bailey Maher took sixth with a 97 and Brooke Bauer shot a 98 to finish seventh.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling also earned a medal, finishing 11th with a 101.

Mya Hammons and Jocelyn Kirk completed Shenandoah’s lineup with Hammons shooting a 115 and Kirk a 119.

Clarinda was led by their top two, Ava Sharr and Jalyn Sharr, who both shot a 117. Tatum Watkins was next with a 119 for the Cardinals while Kamryn McCoy was Clarinda’s final scorer with a 126. The other two Cardinals in the lineup were Jadyn Sunderman with a 130 and Jorja Brown with a 139.

Eve Brumbaugh was Sidney’s second best on the day, shooting a 123. Sycily Hall followed with a 128 while Kennedy Shull shot a 129 to complete Sidney’s foursome who made up the team score. The rest of Sidney’s lineup was Matty Christiansen with a 138 and Ellah Pummel’s 145.

