Fillies take team title at home golf tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies had four athletes place in the top seven and won their home golf tournament Thursday, April 15.
Shenandoah shot a 383, beating Creston by 11 strokes in the 13-team field.
Glenwood, Denison and St. Albert rounded out the top five.
Clarinda placed seventh with a 479 with Sidney tied for eighth with a 481.
Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a third-place score of 93. She was just one shot behind Creston’s Maria Groumoutis for runner-up honors. Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the tournament with a 77, beating the field by 15 strokes.
Shenandoah’s Halle Wheatley finished fourth with a 95. Teammate Bailey Maher took sixth with a 97 and Brooke Bauer shot a 98 to finish seventh.
Sidney’s Avery Dowling also earned a medal, finishing 11th with a 101.
Mya Hammons and Jocelyn Kirk completed Shenandoah’s lineup with Hammons shooting a 115 and Kirk a 119.
Clarinda was led by their top two, Ava Sharr and Jalyn Sharr, who both shot a 117. Tatum Watkins was next with a 119 for the Cardinals while Kamryn McCoy was Clarinda’s final scorer with a 126. The other two Cardinals in the lineup were Jadyn Sunderman with a 130 and Jorja Brown with a 139.