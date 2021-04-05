Fillies take title at Griswold

Aunika Hayes added a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles and Jolie Sheldon took fifth in the discus for the Cowgirls.

Carter Backus had a very strong day to lead the Mustangs, winning the 100 in 12.08 and the 400 in 55.32. He also anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay team, running with Riley Backus, Morgan Cotten and Blake Herold in a time of 47.64. Carter Backus was also second in the 110 hurdles in 16.68.

Shenandoah’s other win came in the 800 medley relay as a team of Beau Gardner, Cotten, Herold and Alex Razee ran to a win in 1:42.17.

Razee added a runner-up finish in the 800 meter run in 2:13.78.

Tyler Laughlin had a strong day in the throws for the Mustangs, finishing second in the discus at 127 and third in the shot put at 41-2.

Shenandoah’s next best relay was a runner-up finish in the 4x800 as a team of Andrew Johnson, Nolan Mount, Camden Lorimor and Jade Spangler crossed the finish line in 10:23.02.

The Mustangs added two third-place individual finishes with Bryce McDowell in the 3200 in 11:44 and Riley Backus in the high jump at 6-2.

Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Evan Flowers and Brody Cullin teamed up to a fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay in a time of 1:19.98.