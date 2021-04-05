Fillies take title at Griswold

The Shenandoah Fillies earned a victory at the Stanton meet Thursday, April 1, at Griswold.
The Fillies were four points better than ACGC to take the team title 139-135. The Shenandoah boys finished second with 106 points, well off of ACGC’s 185.
The Essex girls finished sixth with 37 points while the Cowgirls took eighth with 21. Sidney’s boys were fifth overall with 35 points. Essex finished 11th with four points.
The Fillies had plenty of strong contributors with Brenna Godfread and Sara Morales both winning a pair of individual events. Godfread won the 400 meter dash in 1 minute, 5.10 seconds and the 800 meter run in 2:36.20. She also anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay, finishing in a time of 4:39.85 with Caroline Rogers, Christene Johnson and Sarah Gilbert.
Morales won both throwing events, tossing the shot put 36 feet, 9 inches and the discus 105-11.
Kate Lantz was Shenandoah’s other event winner, taking the 100 meter hurdles in 18.84. She was also second in the high jump at 4-6.
The Fillies had three other relays finish in the top three. Rogers was joined by Jenna Burdorf, Baylee Richardson and Alexis Zito for a runner-up place in the 4x200 meter relay in 2:05.28. Rogers and Gilbert were also part of the second place shuttle hurdle relay, finishing in 1:19.23 with Kate Lantz and Hadlee Kinghorn. The Fillies were also third in the 4x800 relay in 12:34.68 with Johnson, Macey Finlay, Natalie VanScoy and Lucy Martin.
Shenandoah also finished fourth in both medleys.
Other individual highlights for Shenandoah included Rogers taking third in the 100 meter dash at 15.11. Parker finished third in the shot put with a throw of 32-2. Kinghorn cleared 4-4 to finish third in the high jump. Gilbert took fourth in the 400, Johnson fourth in the 800, Kinghorn fourth in the 100 hurdles and Kelsey Franklin fourth in the 1500.
Emma Barrett and Sami York earned runner-up finishes in the field to lead the Essex athletes. Barrett was second in the long jump with a leap of 14-7 while York threw the shot put an even 35 feet.
Barrett was also part of two of Essex’s top relays. She was joined by Kyndra Gray, Lizette Avalos and Tori Burns for a third-place time of 5:18.96 in the 1600 medley. Barrett, Avalos, Gray and Olivia Baker ran a 59.68 to take fourth in the 4x100.
Baker, Avalos, Brianne Johnson and Alex King took third in the shuttle hurdle relay at 1:26.24.
Gray added a fourth-place run in the 200 meter dash at 31.61.
Sheridyn Oswald placed in both throws to lead the Cowgirls. She took fourth in the discus at 91-7 and sixth in the shot put.
The Cowgirls’ top overall finish was a third-place run of 2:08.36 in the 4x200 relay with a team of Alyssa O’Barsky, who was also fifth in the 100, Emily Hutt, Mia Foster and Fallon Sheldon.
Aunika Hayes added a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles and Jolie Sheldon took fifth in the discus for the Cowgirls.
Carter Backus had a very strong day to lead the Mustangs, winning the 100 in 12.08 and the 400 in 55.32. He also anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay team, running with Riley Backus, Morgan Cotten and Blake Herold in a time of 47.64. Carter Backus was also second in the 110 hurdles in 16.68.
Shenandoah’s other win came in the 800 medley relay as a team of Beau Gardner, Cotten, Herold and Alex Razee ran to a win in 1:42.17.
Razee added a runner-up finish in the 800 meter run in 2:13.78.
Tyler Laughlin had a strong day in the throws for the Mustangs, finishing second in the discus at 127 and third in the shot put at 41-2.
Shenandoah’s next best relay was a runner-up finish in the 4x800 as a team of Andrew Johnson, Nolan Mount, Camden Lorimor and Jade Spangler crossed the finish line in 10:23.02.
The Mustangs added two third-place individual finishes with Bryce McDowell in the 3200 in 11:44 and Riley Backus in the high jump at 6-2.
Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Evan Flowers and Brody Cullin teamed up to a fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay in a time of 1:19.98.
Matthew Benedict led Sidney’s efforts. He tied for the high jump win with a career-best leap of 6-2 and finished second in the 400 hurdles in 1:03.51. He was also part of the runner-up 1600 medley relay. He ran that race with Ethan Peters, Taylor McFail and Conner Moheng in a time of 4:08.52.
Sidney also finished fourth in the 4x100 relay with a team of Moheng, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen and Garett Phillips crossing the line in 49.20.
Essex’s points came from Tony Racine’s fourth-place run in the 1600. He finished in 5:49.
Shenandoah’s teams run again on Tuesday with the girls in Clarinda and the boys in Treynor. Essex’s girls also run in Clarinda Tuesday while the boys run again Thursday at Missouri Valley. The Sidney boys also run in Missouri Valley Thursday while the Cowgirls travel to Riverside Tuesday.
Full Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney results (top 6 places noted)
Girls
Team scoring – 1. Shenandoah 139. 6. Essex 37. 8. Sidney 21
100 meter dash – 3. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 15.11. 5. Alyssa O’Barsky, Sidney 15.43. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 17.59.
200 meter dash – 4. Kyndra Gray, Essex 31.61. 5. Alexis Zito, Shenandoah 31.64. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 34.67.
400 meter dash – 1. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 1:05.10. 4. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:11.82.
800 meter run – 1. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 2:36.20. 4. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 2:46.17. Brooke Burns, Essex 3:09.26.
1500 meter run – 4. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:33.77. Tori Burns, Essex 6:56.61. Alex King, Essex 6:58.02
3000 meter run – 6. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 14:01.88. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 14:16.52. Tori Burns, Essex 15:08.29. Alex King, Essex 15:10.34.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 18.84. 4. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 19.70. 5. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 19.85. Brianne Johnson, Essex 20.59. Olivia Baker, Essex 21.97.
400 meter hurdles – 6. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 1:30.08.
Discus – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 105-11. 4. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 91-7. 5. Jolie Sheldon, Sidney 84-5. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 80-0. Sami York, Essex 78-6. Natalie Taylor, Essex 59-9.
Shot put – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 36-9. 2. Sami York, Essex 35-0. 3. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 32-2. 6. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 30-1. Madison Hensley, Sidney 23-7.5. Natalie Taylor, Essex 21-2.
High jump – 2. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-6. 3. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4. Riley Jensen, Essex No Height.
Long jump – 2. Emma Barrett, Essex 14-7. 5. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 13-6. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 12-8.5.
4x100 meter relay – 4. Essex (Lizette Avalos, Olivia Baker, Kyndra Gray, Emma Barrett) 59.68. 5. Shenandoah (Baylee Richardson, Alexis Zito, Mia Parker, Jenna Burdorf) 59.70. 6. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Aunika Hayes, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt) 59.81.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Baylee Richardson, Alexis Zito) 2:05.28. 3. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Emily Hutt, Mia Foster, Fallon Sheldon) 2:08.36.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Christene Johnson, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:39.85. 6. Essex (Tori Burns, Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Brooke Burns) 5:32.38.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Christene Johnson, Macey Finlay, Natalie VanScoy, Lucy Martin) 12:34.68.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Shenandoah (Mia Parker, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Sarah Gilbert) 2:08.09. 6. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Harley Spurlock) 2:14.09. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Lizette Avalos, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns) 2:17.08.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns, Emma Barrett) 5:18.96. 4. Shenandoah (Mia Parker, Aliyah Parker, Morgan Cook, Macey Finlay) 5:24.96. 5. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Mia Foster, Dalyce Erickson, Harley Spurlock) 5:28.11.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Sarah Gilbert, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:19.23. 3. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos) 1:26.24.
Boys
Team Scoring – 2. Shenandoah 106. 5. Sidney 35. 11. Essex 4.
100 meter dash – 1. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 12.08. Beau Gardner, Shenandoah 12.99. Chace Wallace, Sidney 13.39. Micah Aldana, Sidney 13.96. Skylar Hall, Essex 14.57. Jonathan Staley, Essex 16.15.
200 meter dash – Johnny Resh, Essex 26.55. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 27.03. Ashtin Perrin, Shenandoah 27.09. Carter Hunt, Sidney 28.21. Micah Aldana, Sidney 28.72. Jonathan Staley, Essex 33.18.
400 meter dash – 1. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 55.32. Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 1:00.09. Nic Givens, Essex 1:08.66.
800 meter run – 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 2:13.78. 5. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 2:24.50. Kurt Speed, Sidney 2:26.99.
1600 meter run – 4. Tony Racine, Essex 5:49.64. 5. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 5:50.15. 6. Gabe Johnson, Sidney 5:50.17. Andrew Johnson, Shenandoah 6:03.58.
3200 meter run – 3. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 11:44.98. 6. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 12:25.68.
110 meter hurdles – 2. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 16.68. 6. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 19.19.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:03.51. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 1:07.95. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:08.47.
Discus – 2. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 127-0. 5. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 98-8. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 93-0. Nik Peters, Sidney 89-2. Kooper Nelson, Essex 84-9. Jonathan Staley, Essex 83-1.
Shot put – 3. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 41-2. 5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 36-10. 6. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 36-7. Nik Peters, Sidney 33-8.25. Kooper Nelson, Essex 29-9.5.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-2. 3. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 6-2. 5. Ethan Peters, Sidney 5-8. Tony Racine, Essex No Height. Gage Herron, Shenandoah No Height.
Long jump – Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 17-2. Conner Moheng, Sidney 16-10.5. Johnny Resh, Essex 15-11.5.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Morgan Cotten, Blake Herold, Carter Backus) 47.64. 4. Sidney (Conner Moheng, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen, Garett Phillips) 49.20.
4x200 meter relay – Shenandoah (Brody Cullin, Gage Herron, Camden Lorimor, Beau Gardner) 1:47.13. Sidney (Chace Wallace, Elliot Aultman, Carter Hunt, Jeryn Parmer) 1:51.56.
4x400 meter relay – 5. Shenandoah (Morgan Cotten, Blake Herold, Evan Holmes, Alex Razee) 3:58.58.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Andrew Johnson, Nolan Mount, Camden Lorimor, Jade Spangler) 10:23.02.
800 meter medley relay – 1. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Blake Herold, Alex Razee) 1:42.17. Essex (Tony Racine, Johnny Resh, Skylar Hall, Dylan Barrett) 1:50.43. Sidney (Elliot Aultman, Jeryn Parmer, Chace Wallace, Carter Hunt) 1:53.13.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Taylor McFail, Matthew Benedict, Conner Moheng) 4:08.52. 5. Shenandoah (Gage Herron, Tysen Shaw, Ashtin Perrin, Jade Spangler) 4:26.65. Essex (Johnny Resh, Tony Racine, Skylar Hall, Dylan Barrett) 4:43.17.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Evan Flowers, Brody Cullin) 1:19.98.