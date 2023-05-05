The Shenandoah Fillies played their final home match of the season Thursday, May 4, and earned a 6-3 victory over Denison.

The Fillies earned wins at the middle and bottom of the lineup with Abby Martin, Auri Trowbridge and Cadence Gough all finishing 2-0 on the day.

Martin beat Claire Leinen 8-4 at No. 3 singles, Trowbridge beat Lynnae Johnson 8-3 at No. 4 singles and Gough was an 8-6 winner over Olivia Meyer at No. 6 singles.

Martin and Gough were teamed up at No. 3 doubles and earned an 8-2 victory over Meyer and Zoey Beery. Trowbridge and Emma Olson played together at No. 2 doubles and beat Johnson and Emma Ahrenholtz 8-2.

Shenandoah’s other win was an 8-2 victory for Gabi Jacobs over Beery at No. 5 singles.

Denison’s top player, Abigail Gutierrez, won both of her matches, beating Olson 8-4 at No. 1 singles and teaming up with Leinen for an 8-4 win over Jacobs and Brooke Hays at No. 1 doubles.

Hays lost 9-7 to Ahrenholtz at No. 2 singles for Denison’s other match win.

The Fillies travel to Atlantic Wednesday for the individual regional tournament.