Fillies tennis completes regular season with road win

Paige Gleason, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Paige Gleason sends the ball on its way with her backhand Wednesday, May 4, in Atlantic at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah girls tennis team wrapped up a 6-4 regular season dual record with a 7-2 win at Denison Friday, May 6.

The Fillies lost just one match in both singles and doubles.

Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun was the only 8-0 winner of the day for Shenandoah, beating Hailey Meseck at number one singles. Paige Gleason was an 8-3 winner over Kiana Schulz at number two singles for Shenandoah.

Denison’s only singles win came at number three as Shenandoah’s Auri Trowbridge lost 8-4 to Abby Gutierrez.

Shenandoah’s Emma Olson and Brooke Hays earned 8-4 wins in singles play. Olson beat Emma Ahrenholtz at number four and Hays downed Zoey Beery at number six. Cadence Gough gave Shenandoah its other singles win, an 8-2 victory over Lynnae Johnson at number five.

Gleason and Olson rolled to a win at number one doubles for the Fillies, beating Meseck and Schulz 8-2. Trowbridge and Gough were also winners in doubles for the Fillies, beating Johnson and Beery 8-6 at number three.

Denison earned an 8-2 win at number two doubles with Gutierrez and Ahrenholtz beating Sun and Hays 8-2.

