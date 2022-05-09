Fillies tennis completes regular season with road win

The Shenandoah girls tennis team wrapped up a 6-4 regular season dual record with a 7-2 win at Denison Friday, May 6.

The Fillies lost just one match in both singles and doubles.

Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun was the only 8-0 winner of the day for Shenandoah, beating Hailey Meseck at number one singles. Paige Gleason was an 8-3 winner over Kiana Schulz at number two singles for Shenandoah.

Denison’s only singles win came at number three as Shenandoah’s Auri Trowbridge lost 8-4 to Abby Gutierrez.

Shenandoah’s Emma Olson and Brooke Hays earned 8-4 wins in singles play. Olson beat Emma Ahrenholtz at number four and Hays downed Zoey Beery at number six. Cadence Gough gave Shenandoah its other singles win, an 8-2 victory over Lynnae Johnson at number five.

Gleason and Olson rolled to a win at number one doubles for the Fillies, beating Meseck and Schulz 8-2. Trowbridge and Gough were also winners in doubles for the Fillies, beating Johnson and Beery 8-6 at number three.

Denison earned an 8-2 win at number two doubles with Gutierrez and Ahrenholtz beating Sun and Hays 8-2.