Fillies tennis defeats Glenwood

Auri Trowbridge, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Auri Trowbridge takes a shot against a Red Oak opponent Tuesday, April 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah girls tennis team earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference road win, beating Glenwood 6-3 Tuesday, April 26.

Le Yuan Sun, Auri Trowbridge and Cadence Gough were all 2-0 on the day for Shenandoah.

Trowbridge and Gough teamed up at number three doubles and earned the Fillies their only 8-0 win on the day, beating Cora Pestel and Hallee Lincoln. Trowbridge earned an 8-3 win over Camryn Mullanix at number three singles and Gough beat Pestel 8-1 at number five.

Sun was an 8-3 winner over Coryl Matheny at number one singles and combined with Brooke Hays to beat Mullanix and Josselyn Wallis 8-2 at number two doubles.

Emma Olson earned Shenandoah’s other win, beating Wallis 8-2 at number four singles.

Riley Wiese was part of two of Glenwood’s three match wins. Wiese beat Paige Gleason 8-4 at number two singles. Wiese and Matheny were 8-4 winners over Gleason and Olson at number one doubles.

Glenwood’s other win came at number six singles with Lincoln beating Hays 9-7.

The Fillies are off until Saturday when they host Creston and Lewis Central.

