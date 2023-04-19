The Shenandoah girls tennis team couldn’t hang with the top of Red Oak’s lineup and the Tigers posted a 6-3 home win over the Fillies Tuesday, April 18.

Auri Trowbridge and Cadence Gough earned wins in singles play for Shenandoah, while Brooke Hays and Gabi Jacobs teamed up for a win in doubles.

Hays and Jacobs beat Grace Wingfield and Kayden Wingfield 8-5 at number two doubles. Trowbridge was an 8-5 winner over Kayden Wingfield at number four singles, while Gough earned an 8-1 victory over Abigail Johnson at number six singles.

“Auri used all the backspin she could muster to throw off her opponent and it worked,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “She forced Kayden into several errors and pulled off the victory. Cadence was dominant at number six. She put a lot of pressure on Johnson and closed out the win.”

The top three singles matches all went to the Tigers. Paige Gleason led early, but fell 8-3 to Tessa Rolenc at number one. Emma Olson lost 8-2 to Merced Ramirez at number two and Hays dropped an 8-2 match to Grace Wingfield at number three. Both matches were all Red Oak early before the two Fillies found some momentum late.

Jacobs played a ton of games at deuce, but lost her singles match at the number five spot by an 8-4 score to Danique Dobbe.

Gleason and Olson were together at the top doubles spot for Shenandoah and fell behind 5-0 to Rolenc and Ramirez. The Shenandoah duo won the next four games, but lost the last three in an 8-4 loss. Gough then lost 8-2 to Johnson and Dobbe at number three doubles.

The Fillies travel again Thursday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual against Harlan.