The Shenandoah girls tennis team traveled to Corning for its first dual of the season and earned a 6-3 win over Southwest Valley.

The Fillies won four of the six singles matches and finished off the team win with two wins in doubles.

Brooke Hays, Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs were all unbeaten on the day for the Fillies. Hays earned an 8-4 win over Ryanne Mullen at No. 3 singles and Trowbridge won 8-5 at No. 4 over Karissa Richey. Hays and Trowbridge were together at No. 2 doubles and were given a win by injury default.

Jacobs was an 8-6 winner over Natalia Zimmerman at No. 6 singles and played with Abby Martin at number three doubles, earning a 9-8 win, 7-4 in the tiebreak, over Anjali Kathikar and Zimmerman.

Emma Olson was Shenandoah’s other winner on the day, beating Kathikar 8-3 at number two singles.

Southwest Valley earned singles wins at No. 1 and No. 5. Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason dropped an 8-6 decision to Charlee Larsen at No. 1 while Martin fell 8-3 to Maddie Bevington at No. 5. Gleason and Olson then lost 8-3 to Larsen and Mullen at No. 1 doubles.

The Fillies are home Tuesday to take on Clarinda.