Fillies tennis earns win in Norwalk

The Shenandoah Fillies earned their first dual win of the season and junior Jessica Sun took a big step toward securing the top seed in the upcoming regional tournament Saturday, May 1, in a tennis triangular played at Norwalk.
The Fillies beat Hawkeye 10 Conference foe Creston 6-3, but then lost to the host Warriors 10-1.
The Fillies started their day with a victory and had it clinched after singles play. The biggest win may have come from Sun at number 1, as she earned an 8-5 decision over Maddie Frey.
“A big showdown was in the works between Frey of Creston and Jessica,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “Frey was undefeated and Jessica had a super strong record. Both players are in the same region for the regional individual tournament. Jessica started a little tentative but changed gears by hitting harder and hitting at her. The plan worked and she overcame an early break to put the pressure back on the Creston senior. Beating Frey puts Jessica in position for the number one seed in the region.”
Sun’s win was one of three 8-5 wins for the Fillies in singles play. Paige Gleason won 8-5 over Karly Calvin at number 3 and Emma Olson downed Halle Evans by the same score at number 4.
Libby Ehlers earned her first win of the season for the Fillies with an 8-0 triumph over Jess Eblen at number 5. Vesta Bopp was also a big winner, 8-1 over Caitlin Bruce at number 6.
Creston’s only win came at number 2, as Morgan Driskell took an 8-2 decision from Erin Baldwin.
All three doubles matches were close, with the Panthers winning two. Driskell and Eblen beat Baldwin and Olson 9-8 at number 2 with a tiebreak score of 7-5. Evans and Bruce were also winners for the Panthers, downing Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough 8-6 at number 3.
Sun and Gleason continued their strong team play with an 8-5 win over Frey and Calvin at number 1 doubles for Shenandoah’s final win of the dual.
The win over Creston was immediately followed by the dual with Norwalk and Shenandoah lost tight matches throughout with the six singles matches followed by five doubles matches.
“If it was the first match of the day for both squads I feel the score might have been much different,” Daoust said, “but I was impressed that our team didn’t give up. We needed to see what it is like to play four matches in a row on a hot day. We are learning what it takes to compete when you don’t have a lot of energy.”
Sun was the only winner for the Fillies, and did it in convincing fashion, with an 8-1 victory over Kelsey Dammeier at number 1.
Daoust said Baldwin fought hard, but fell 8-6 at number 2 to Anya Kallenbach. Other very close singles losses came from Olson 8-6 to Madison Haskell at number 4 and Ehlers 9-8, 7-5 in the tiebreak, to Sami Aagard at number 5.
Gleason fell 8-3 to Ava Johnson at number 3 and Vesta Bopp dropped an 8-5 decision to Katie Larson at number 6.
Norwalk won all five doubles matches, with the Fillies playing close in all of them.
Baldwin and Olson were the closest, dropping an 8-6 decision to Kallenbach and Larson at number 2. Sun and Gleason lost 8-5 to Dammeier and Johnson at number 1. Ehlers and Gough fell 8-5 to Aagard and Haskell at number 3.
The expanded match gave three Fillie freshmen an opportunity to see the varsity court. Auri Trowbridge teamed up with Bopp at number 4 and lost 8-4 to Tessa Livingston and Grace Dehmer. Cadence Gough and Adrian Guttschenritter lost 8-3 to Blu Atha-Abbot and Katie Thielen at number 5.
Shenandoah ended the day 1-8 in duals for the season. Creston dropped to 6-3 with losses to the Fillies and to Norwalk. The Warriors, who played all sophomores and freshmen, improved to 8-3.