Fillies tennis earns win in Norwalk

Creston’s only win came at number 2, as Morgan Driskell took an 8-2 decision from Erin Baldwin.

All three doubles matches were close, with the Panthers winning two. Driskell and Eblen beat Baldwin and Olson 9-8 at number 2 with a tiebreak score of 7-5. Evans and Bruce were also winners for the Panthers, downing Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough 8-6 at number 3.

Sun and Gleason continued their strong team play with an 8-5 win over Frey and Calvin at number 1 doubles for Shenandoah’s final win of the dual.

The win over Creston was immediately followed by the dual with Norwalk and Shenandoah lost tight matches throughout with the six singles matches followed by five doubles matches.

“If it was the first match of the day for both squads I feel the score might have been much different,” Daoust said, “but I was impressed that our team didn’t give up. We needed to see what it is like to play four matches in a row on a hot day. We are learning what it takes to compete when you don’t have a lot of energy.”

Sun was the only winner for the Fillies, and did it in convincing fashion, with an 8-1 victory over Kelsey Dammeier at number 1.