Fillies tennis edges Denison

The Shenandoah girls tennis team earned their second win of the season, 5-4 over Denison at home, while the Mustangs lost 8-1 at Denison Friday, May 7.

The Fillies earned the win without an injured Emma Olson, but freshman Vesta Bopp stepped into her spot in doubles and ended the day with two wins.

Bopp and Erin Baldwin played together at number 2 doubles and beat Hailey Meseck and Hannah Weber 8-2. Bopp also earned an 8-4 win over Abby Gehlsen at number 6 singles.

Cheyenne Gough was back in the starting singles lineup and beat Weber 8-5 at number 5.

Jessica Sun was part of the other two Shenandoah wins. Sun beat Paola Martinez 8-1 at number 1 singles and teamed up with Paige Gleason to beat Martinez and Kiana Schultz 8-2 at number 1 doubles.

Denison won the other four matches, including three wins in singles play.

Baldwin lost 8-2 to Schultz at number 2, Gleason dropped an 8-4 decision to Meseck at number 3 and Libby Ehlers lost 8-3 to Evelyn Lopez at number 4.

Denison’s win in doubles came at number 3 as Gehlsen and Lopez beat Ehlers and Gough 8-5.

The Fillies end the dual regular season with a 2-9 record, while the Monarchs fell to 4-6.