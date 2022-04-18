Fillies tennis edges Lynx

Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun and freshman Brooke Hays were both 2-0 in leading the Fillies tennis team to a 5-4 road win over Abraham Lincoln Thursday, April 14.

Sun’s number one singles match was the closest one of the competition on either side as she earned an 8-6 win over Jeena Carle. Sun teamed up with Paige Gleason for an 8-2 win over Carle and Ella Boes at number one doubles.

Sun’s win ended the night and gave the Fillies the win as they started the day in doubles.

“Le Yuan struggled to get her serve in but was able to battle it out and maintain a slight lead early,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “She played smart down the stretch and used her experience to defeat a much improved opponent.”

Hays didn’t drop a game in her two matches, beating Zoe Mendoza 8-0 at number six singles and teaming up with Emma Olson for an 8-0 win over Mendoza and Annija Karkliniece at number three doubles.

The other win for the Fillies came at number five singles as Cadence Gough beat Karkliniece 8-2.

The Lynx earned wins at the number two, three and four singles positions. Gleason dropped an 8-4 decision to Savannah Maisel at number two. Auri Trowbridge lost 8-1 to Kylie Hansen at number three and Olson moved up to number four and lost 8-1 to Boes.

Abraham Lincoln’s other win came at number two doubles as Maisel and Hansen teamed up to beat Trowbridge and Gough 8-4.

The loss was just the second for the Lynx in five duals this season while the Fillies improved to 2-1 overall. The Fillies return home Tuesday to take on Red Oak.