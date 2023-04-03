Shenandoah girls tennis finished second in all four brackets Saturday, April 1, at the season-opening Shenandoah Fillies Tournament, leading the Fillies to a runner-up team finish.

All six varsity athletes were placed in the No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles or No. 2 doubles bracket. Each athlete or pair then played two matches with Denison, Glenwood and St. Albert in the field.

The Fillies received three points for the runner-up finish in each bracket to score 12 total points. St. Albert won the tournament with 14 points, earning three bracket championships. Denison won the other bracket and scored 10 points. Glenwood finished with four points.

Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust placed his top players: Paige Gleason and Emma Olson, together in the No. 1 doubles draw and they opened with a three set win over Kiana Schulz and Claire Leinen of Denison. The score was 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and then 10-6 in a third set super tiebreak. Gleason and Olsen fell in the final to St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet and Lexi Narmi 6-1 and 6-4.

Abby Martin and Adrian Gutschenritter played in the No. 2 doubles bracket for the Fillies and also split their two matches. They opened with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Glenwood’s Katie Hughes and Addie Newberry before losing 6-0 and 6-2 to Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes of St. Albert in the final.

Brooke Hays played in the top singles draw for Shenandoah and began her day with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Josselyn Wallis of Glenwood. St. Albert’s Landry Miller defeated Hays in the final 6-2 and 6-2.

Cadence Gough was Shenandoah’s representative in No. 2 singles and earned a three-set win over St. Albert’s Ella Narmi in the semifinals. Gough won the first set 6-2, dropped the second 6-3 and earned a 10-6 win the third set super tiebreak. Denison’s Emma Ahrenholtz beat Gough 6-4 and 6-1 in the final.

The Fillies continue a busy start to the season, visiting Southwest Valley on Monday and hosting Clarinda on Tuesday.