Fillies tennis sweeps Southwest Valley

Brooke Hays, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Brooke Hays shows off her forehand during a home loss to Red Oak Tuesday, April 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies changed their doubles lineup around and cruised to a 9-0 home win over Southwest Valley Monday, April 25.

Paige Gleason and Emma Olson teamed up to play at the number one doubles spot and beat Alana Drake and Anjali Kathikor 8-1.

Le Yuan Sun and Brooke Hays made up the number two doubles team for Shenandoah and had the closest win of the day, beating Charlee Larsen and Ryanne Mullen 9-7.

Auri Trowbridge and Emma Olson made up the number three team for the Fillies, earning an 8-4 win over Lexi Weston and Karissa Richey.

Sun was an 8-0 winner over Larsen at number one singles. Gleason rolled at number two, beating Drake 8-1.

Trowbridge earned an 8-3 win over Kathikor at number three. Olson and Gough were 8-4 winners at the number four and five positions with Olson beating Mullen and Gough defeating Weston. Hays beat Richey 8-1 at number six.

