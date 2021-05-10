Fillies tennis to host first two rounds of team regionals

The Shenandoah Fillies will host the first two rounds of a Class 1A girls team tennis regional tournament Saturday, May 15.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional team tennis pairings for both classes Friday, May 7, and Clarinda, Creston and Glenwood will be part of the field at Shenandoah.

The Fillies and Glenwood will match up in the first round at 9 a.m. with Creston and Clarinda matching up at the same time, also in Shenandoah.

The winners of the two duals will then play their second round match the same day in Shenandoah at around 1 p.m.

The winner of the second round dual will advance to the regional final Saturday, May 22, in Red Oak. Red Oak, Southwest Valley, Atlantic and Audubon are the possible opponents.

The winner of that dual will advance to the first round of the state tournament Monday, May 24, in Denison, with the winner of that dual advancing to the team tournament final four June 5.