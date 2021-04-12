Fillies third at home tennis tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies finished third at their home tournament Saturday, April 10.
Denison scored 13 points to win the Fillies Invite title, winning bracket titles at number 1 and number 2 doubles. St. Albert was second with 12 points, earning both singles titles.
Shenandoah’s eight points were one better than Glenwood.
Each team put someone into the number 1 singles, number 2 singles, number 1 doubles and number 2 doubles brackets. Each athlete or pair played two matches in bracket format with the bracket champion earning four points for their team down to the fourth-place team earning one.
Jessica Sun was Shenandoah’s only semifinal winner as she finished second at number 1 singles.
The Shenandoah junior beat Glenwood’s Ashley Goy 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the final. Landry Miller of St. Albert won the title, beating Sun 6-4, 6-3 and earning the Saintes four team points.
Shenandoah senior Erin Baldwin finished third at number 2 singles. Baldwin lost her first set to Denison’s Hannah Weber 6-3 before rebounding to win the second set 6-1. Instead of a full third set, a 10-point tiebreak was used to decide the winner and it was won by Weber 10-8.
Baldwin beat Glenwood’s Mackenzie Woods in the consolation match 6-1, 6-4 to give the Fillies two team points.
Shenandoah sophomores Paige Gleason and Emma Olson took third at number 2 doubles. They also split the first two sets in their semifinal match. They beat Glenwood’s Maya Silvius and Riley Wiese 6-4 in the first set, but then lost 6-3 in the second set. The Glenwood duo won the tiebreak 10-6.
Olson and Gleason were then matched up with Lily Barnes and Abigail French of St. Albert in the consolation match and earned a 6-2, 6-2 win.
Shenandoah seniors Libby Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough lost both of their matches at number 1 doubles. They fell 6-0, 6-0 to St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi and Anna Schewe in the semifinal, and then lost 6-2, 6-3 to Rylie Morgenstern and Madeline Becker of Glenwood in the consolation match.