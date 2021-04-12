Fillies third at home tennis tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies finished third at their home tournament Saturday, April 10.

Denison scored 13 points to win the Fillies Invite title, winning bracket titles at number 1 and number 2 doubles. St. Albert was second with 12 points, earning both singles titles.

Shenandoah’s eight points were one better than Glenwood.

Each team put someone into the number 1 singles, number 2 singles, number 1 doubles and number 2 doubles brackets. Each athlete or pair played two matches in bracket format with the bracket champion earning four points for their team down to the fourth-place team earning one.

Jessica Sun was Shenandoah’s only semifinal winner as she finished second at number 1 singles.

The Shenandoah junior beat Glenwood’s Ashley Goy 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the final. Landry Miller of St. Albert won the title, beating Sun 6-4, 6-3 and earning the Saintes four team points.

Shenandoah senior Erin Baldwin finished third at number 2 singles. Baldwin lost her first set to Denison’s Hannah Weber 6-3 before rebounding to win the second set 6-1. Instead of a full third set, a 10-point tiebreak was used to decide the winner and it was won by Weber 10-8.