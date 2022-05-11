Fillies track and field ends regular season with meet win

The Shenandoah Fillies won the Fremont-Mills Last Chance Co-ed track and field meet Monday, May 9.

The Fillies scored 110 points, beating Fremont-Mills by 13 and Woodbine by 14.5. Sidney finished seventh with 44 points and Essex eighth with 28.

The Shenandoah boys scored 84 points to finish second overall, well off of Woodbine’s 140 points. Sidney finished sixth with 61 points while Essex scored 25 to take ninth.

The Fillies won five events on the day, with Sara Morales earning wins in both the shot put at 37 feet, 9.5 inches, and the discus at 105-5. Teammate Aliyah Parker also placed in both events, taking third in the discus and fifth in the shot put.

Kate Lantz was a winner in the 200 meter dash for the Fillies with a finishing time of 27.60 seconds.

The other two wins for Shenandoah came in relays. The shuttle hurdle team of Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton finished in 1:12.16 and the 4x100 team also won with Jenna Burdorf, Denton, Lantz and Lynnae Green in 53.70.

The Fillies were also third in the 1600 medley relay with Navaeh Haffner, Gilbert, Christene Johnson and Hailey Egbert.

Shenandoah had several individual runner-up finishes. They came from Ashlynn Hodges in the high jump at 4-10, Denton in the 100 hurdles at 16.70, Egbert in the 3000 in 13:21.28 and Johnson in the 1500 at 5:34.50. Gilbert finished third in the 400 hurdles in 1:16.20.

The Sidney Cowgirls had a couple strong relays with the 1600 medley team of Addy Haning, Makenna Laumann, Eve Brumbaugh and Marley Shull winning in 4:46.10. The Cowgirls were also second in the 4x400 with those same four in 4:44.20.

Shull added a runner-up finish in the 800 in 2:35.80. Lilly Peters finished second in the discus at 101-7.

Cindy Swain and Olivia Baker led Essex with third-place individual finishes. Swain took third in the 100 in 14.08 and Baker in the shot put at 34-7.

The Trojanettes’ best relay of the night came in the 4x100 with Kyndra Gray, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns and Swain finishing third in 55.20. They were also fourth in the 4x200.

For the boys, Shenandoah took home four event wins. Hunter Dukes won the 100 meter title in 11.52. Brody Cullin was champion in the 400 hurdles in 58.30 and Tyler Laughlin earned the discus title with a top throw of 148-3.

The Mustangs also won the 800 medley relay as the team of Evan Holmes, Dukes, Cullin and Alex Razee finished in 1:37.68.

The Mustangs earned a runner-up mark in the shuttle hurdle relay with the team of Holmes, Ben Labrum, Michael Reed and Cullin finishing in 1:07.29. The 4x800 relay finished third with Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Damien Little Thunder and Braden Mick finishing in 9:44.29.

The Sidney boys won two events.

Matthew Benedict cleared 6-2 to take the high jump title. Benedict was joined by Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan and Connor Moheng in the winning 4x200 in 1:36.40.

Benedict added a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles in 58.80 while Will Bryant finished second in the 400 in 56.10. Ballan finished third in the 100 in 11.73 and Peters was third in the long jump in 18-9.75.

The Cowboys added a third-place run in the 4x400 relay with Benedict, Bryant, Carter Hunt and Moheng in 3:54.50.

Tony Racine led Essex’s effort with a runner-up finish in the 100 in 11.68 and a second-place mark in the long jump in 19-5. He also finished third in the 200 in 23.80.

The postseason is next for all teams. Shenandoah’s boys and girls will travel to Treynor for a Class 2A state qualifying meet Thursday. Essex and Sidney’s teams will also be in action Thursday and back at Fremont-Mills for a Class 1A state qualifying meet.

Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney girls results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 1. Shenandoah 110. 7. Sidney 44. 8. Essex 28.

100 meter dash: 3. Cindy Swain, Essex 14.08. 5. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 14.15. 6. Olivia Baker, Essex 14.37. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 15.20. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 15.35. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 15.47. Natalie Taylor, Essex 18.45.

200 meter dash: 1. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 27.60. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 32.30. Olivia Baker, Essex 32.70. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 34.90.

400 meter dash: 6. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 1:12.80. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 1:33.50.

800 meter run: 2. Marley Shull, Sidney 2:35.80. Tori Burns, Essex 2:50.40. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 3:03.10. Alex King, Essex 3:12.60.

1500 meter run: 2. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:34.50. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 6:58.40.

3000 meter run: 2. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 13:21.28. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 17:18.87.

100 meter hurdles: 2. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 16.70. 5. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 18.10. Brianne Johnson, Essex 20.40. Alex King, Essex 21.60.

400 meter hurdles: 3. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:16.20. 6. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 1:24.70. Alex King, Essex 1:30.00.

Discus: 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 105-5. 2. Lilly Peters, Sidney 101-7. 3. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 98-2. 4. Brianne Johnson, Essex 87-6. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 74-6. Natalie Taylor, Essex 63-1. Madison Hensley, Sidney 62-4.

Shot put: 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 37-9.5. 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 34-7. 5. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 34-4.75. 6. Lilly Peters, Sidney 33-6. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 32-2.5. Madison Hensley, Sidney 25-4. Natalie Taylor, Essex 23-8.5.

High jump: 2. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 4-10. 4. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-6.

Long jump: 5. Kandra Laumann, Sidney 13-9.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton, Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green) 53.70. 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 55.20. 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann) 56.60.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:02.90. 5. Sidney (Addy Haning, Fallon Sheldon, Kandra Laumann, Makenna Laumann) 2:03.30. 6. Shenandoah (Navaeh Haffner, Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson, Adrianne Moore) 2:03.80.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Eve Brumbaugh, Marley Shull, Makenna Laumann, Addy Haning) 4:44.20.

800 meter medley relay: 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon, Aunika Hayes) 2:13.60. 6. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain, Tori Burns) 2:14.26. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Navaeh Haffner, Christene Johnson) DQ.

1600 meter medley relay: 1. Sidney (Addy Haning, Makenna Laumann, Eve Brumbaugh, Marley Shull) 4:46.10. 3. Shenandoah (Navaeh Haffner, Sarah Gilbert, Christene Johnson, Hailey Egbert) 5:01.00.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:12.16.

Full Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney boys results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Shenandoah 84. 6. Sidney 61. 9. Essex 25.

100 meter dash: 1. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.52. 2. Tony Racine, Essex 11.68. 3. Jeramiah Ballan, Sidney 11.73. Johnny Resh, Essex 12.04. Michael Hensley, Sidney 12.73. Gage Sample, Shenandoah 12.86. River Clark, Shenandoah 13.02. Phillip Gardner, Sidney 13.07. Logan Miller, Shenandoah 13.36. Lincoln Osborn, Sidney 13.77. Jayson Stogdill, Shenandoah 14.80. Mark Hardy, Shenandoah 15.99. Steven Perkins, Shenandoah 16.13.

200 meter dash: 3. Tony Racine, Essex 23.80. 4. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 24.00. 5. Johnny Resh, Essex 24.10. 6. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 24.20. Michael Hensley, Sidney 25.70. Phillip Gardner, Sidney 27.80. LaDarius Albright, Sidney 30.00. Mark Hardy, Shenandoah 33.40.

400 meter dash: 2. Will Bryant, Sidney 56.10. 4. Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah 58.80. Logan Miller, Shenandoah 1:04.20. Nic Givens, Essex 1:04.50.

800 meter run: Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 2:35.60. Nic Givens, Essex 2:44.80.

1600 meter run: 5. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 5:19.90. 6. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 5:21.80. Tony Racine, Essex 5:39.10. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 5:53.70.

3200 meter run: 4. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 14:14.62. Keaton Anderson, Essex 19:20.97.

110 meter hurdles: 6. Kurt Speed, Sidney 18.30.

400 meter hurdles: 1. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 58.30. 2. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 58.80. 5. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 1:07.00.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 148-3. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 112-4. Steven Perkins, Shenandoah 104-2. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 102-9. Nik Peters, Sidney 97-1. Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah 95-2. Johnathan Staley, Essex 94-1. Kooper Nelson, Essex 92-9. Mason Dovel, Sidney 87-7. Cash Seaman, Essex 75-7.

Shot put: 5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 40-7.75. Kooper Nelson, Essex 38-0.5. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 38-0. Jayson Stogdill, Shenandoah 33-11. Nik Peters, Sidney 33-9.25. Johnathan Staley, Essex 33-1.5. Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah 32-2.5. Mason Dovel, Sidney 31-11.25. Cash Seaman, Essex 30-1. Isaiah Aldana, Sidney 26-5.5.

High jump: 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-2.

Long jump: 2. Tony Racine, Essex 19-5. 3. Ethan Peters, Sidney 18-9.75. 6. Johnny Resh, Essex 18-3. River Clark, Shenandoah 15-9.75.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Michael Reed, River Clark, Gage Sample, Tysen Shaw) 48.30. Sidney (Lincoln Osborn, Phillip Gardner, Carter Hunt, LaDarius Albright) 53.20. Sidney (Ethan Petes, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng) DQ. Essex (Nic Givens, Johnathan Staley, Cash Seaman, Keaton Anderson) DQ.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 1:36.40. 5. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Cole Scamman, River Clark, Gage Herron) 1:43.50. Sidney (Phillip Gardner, Carter Hunt, Lincoln Osborn, LaDarius Albright) 1:49.00. Essex (Keaton Anderson, Nic Givens, Johnathan Staley, Cash Seaman) 2:20.50.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Matthew Benedict, Will Bryant, Carter Hunt, Connor Moheng) 3:54.50. 5. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, River Clark, Gage Sample, Gage Herron) 4:11.10.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Damien Little Thunder, Braden Mick) 9:44.29. 4. Sidney (Kurt Speed, Cade Smith, Andreas Buttry, Will Bryant) 10:04.30.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:37.68. 5. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley, Connor Moheng) 1:48.59.

1600 meter medley relay: 6. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Brandon McDowell, Braden Mick) 4:33.70.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Michael Reed, Brody Cullin) 1:07.29.