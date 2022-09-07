Fillies unable to earn Hawkeye 10 win in Harlan

The Shenandoah Fillies lost a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball match for the first time in their third time out this season, 3-1 at Harlan Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Shenandoah’s only set win came in the second with a 25-20 score. Harlan took the opener 25-18 and then the final two sets 25-22 and 25-15.

Kate Lantz led Shenandoah’s attack with 11 kills, with Lynnae Green and Ashlynn Hodges just behind with nine. Jenna Burdorf finished with four winners, while Genevive Jones put away three. Aliyah Parker’s 21 assists led the Fillies. Peyton Athen finished with 11 and Macey Finlay added two.

Hodges, Finlay and Sylvia Hennings all reached double digit digs. Hodges finished with 16, Finlay 14 and Hennings 10. Parker added eight digs while Jones had five, Athen four, Lantz three and Caroline Rogers two.

Rogers, Lantz and Jones led Shenandoah’s defense at the net with three blocks each. Hodges added two.

Shenandoah served at 91% with 10 aces on the evening. Athen had six of the 10 ace serves, while Parker added three.

The loss dropped Shenandoah to 4-4 on the season, 2-1 in conference play. The Fillies are back home Saturday for their annual tournament.